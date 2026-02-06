Airbus inks deal to power half of UK sites with renewable electricity

Michael Holder
clock • 2 min read
Credit: Airbus
Image:

Credit: Airbus

Aerospace giant signs two power purchase agreements with TotalEnergies, securing it 200MW of new renewable power capacity

Airbus has struck a deal to source enough renewable electricity from TotalEnergies to cover half the aerospace manufacturer's electricity needs across all of its major sites in both the UK and Germany....

