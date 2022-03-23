Spring Statement: Sunak scraps VAT on clean tech in bid to tackle gas price crisis

Rishi Sunak today announced plans to scrap VAT on domestic energy saving measures, as he set out a series of measures to help homes and businesses cope with surging energy costs, in a Spring Statement that delivered a decidedly mixed bag for the green economy.

The Chancellor hailed the removal of VAT from insulation, solar panels, and heat pumps as one of the key planks of his plan to help households manage rising energy costs, alongside a controversial move to cut fuel duty by five pence per litre.

Following years of lobbying from green business groups, Sunak confirmed that from April VAT is to be scrapped entirely on a range of energy saving measures all of which are to be zero-rated for at least the next five years. Similarly, VAT is to be cut on wind and water turbines, after the government said it would remove "complex eligibility conditions" so that these technologies can be classed as energy saving measures. It is understood that the cut in VAT applies to both the products themselves, as well as the costs of their installation.

Sunak hailed the decision as a major Brexit benefit that would save families hundreds of pounds on installing home energy efficiency measures, thanks to the UK no longer being party to EU restrictions on VAT.

"As energy costs rise, we know that energy efficiency will make a big difference to bills," he said. "Thanks to Brexit, we are no longer constrained by EU law. So I can announce that for the next five years, homeowners having materials like solar panels, heat pumps or insulation installed will no longer pay five per cent VAT. They will pay zero. We will also reverse the EU's decision to take wind and water turbines out of scope and zero rate them as well. And we will abolish all the red tape imposed on us by the EU."

As a result, he said that "a family having a solar panel set installed will seek tax savings worth £1,000 pounds and savings on their energy bill of over £300 per year".

The claim that cuts to VAT were not possible while the UK was an EU member has been contested in some quarters, but the move was broadly welcomed by green business groups who said it would help boost demand for clean technologies, curb household energy bills, and cut carbon emissions.

Nick Molho, executive director of the Aldersgate Group of businesses, said: "We strongly welcome the Chancellor's announcement to remove VAT from a broad range of energy efficiency and renewables investments in homes. These measures will help make domestic energy efficiency and clean energy projects more attractive and help lower consumer bills."

Analysis by the Conservative Environment Network (CEN) - a parliamentary caucus backed by over 120 MPs - today estimated that zero-rating energy efficiency measures could cut the cost of installing cavity insulation by £190 and loft insulation by £160 for the average household.

"Insulating homes is one of the best ways to keep people warm, reduce Russian gas imports, and lower energy bills," said CEN director Sam Hall.

Elsewhere, the government said it would be bringing forward planned green business rate relief measures by a year, meaning that from next month companies will be exempt from paying business rates on eligible plant and machinery used in onsite renewable energy generation and storage, in addition to a 100 per cent relief for eligible low carbon heat networks.

Tax relief reforms will also see all cloud computing costs associated with research and development (R&D), including storage, qualify for relief from April 2023 in a bid to help spur investment in innovation, according to the Treasury.

And, Sunak announced plans to double the Household Support Fund with £500m of additional government funding, taking the total amount to £1bn, which he said would be divvied out by local authorities from April and allow them to provide more financial support to fuel poor households.

However, in a move less likely to be welcomed by the green groups, the Chancellor said that from 6pm today fuel duty would be cut by 5p per litre in order to cut the cost of filling up petrol and diesel vehicles at forecourts. The move had been widely expected before today's Spring Statement, prompting criticism in some quarters that cutting fuel duty would be unlikely to benefit those on the lowest incomes, while also further incentivising the use of fossil fuels rather than lower carbon transport modes.

But Sunak hailed the decision as "the biggest cut to all fuel duty rates ever" that would help deliver an overall tax cut for families and businesses worth over £5bn.

The Chancellor has been under intense pressure to tackle the worst cost of living crisis in decades, which has been further exacerbated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with calls from businesses and NGOs urging the government to ramp up support measures for struggling households and firms, including through increased investment in renewable energy and green home upgrade measures.

Forecasts from the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) revealed today that while economic growth is expected to reach around 3.8 per cent his year, inflation is also expected to rise further, averaging out at around 7.4 per cent this year.

The OBR has also forecast that energy bills could rise by another £830 a year from October. That comes in addition to a 54 per cent rise in bills to just under £2,000 which is set to kick in from April, and means by the end of this year the average bill is set to reach £2,800 a year.

Prior to the crisis in Ukraine, Sunak had already announced a £9.1bn energy rebate support package last month to help curb the costs of rising bills, but while setting out several additional measures sure to be welcomed by green businesses today, the Spring Statement is unlikely to quell demands for the government to deliver more ambitious policies and funding through its imminent Energy Security Strategy.

Sunak today conceded that food and energy costs had already been rising before the war in Ukraine, but that resulting disruption to global supply chains and energy markets exacerbated by the Kremlin's aggression meant that British homes and businesses were now facing a significant rise in the cost of living. However, he argued it was imperative to support Ukraine during the current crisis, and that the government would also act to help British homes and businesses facing surging costs.

"So when I talk about security, yes, I mean responding to the war in Ukraine," he said. "But I also mean the security of a faster growing economy, the security of more resilient public finances, and security for working families as we help with a cost of living. Today's statement builds a stronger, more secure economy for the United Kingdom. We have a moral responsibility to use our economic strength to support Ukraine, and working with international partners to impose severe costs on Putin's regime."

"As I said last month, the government will support the British people as they deal with the rising costs of energy," he added. "People should know that we will stand by them as we have throughout the last two years."

The Chancellor's Spring Statement attracted a frosty greeting in Parliament, however, with opposition MPs at one point interrupting his speech with shouts of "is that it?"

The absence of further measures to curb energy bills, expand energy efficiency programmes, and accelerate clean energy development, means attention will now turn to the government's promised Energy Security Strategy, which is expected next week but is also reportedly subject to disagreements within Cabinet over how to fund new nuclear projects, whether to relax planning rules for renewables projects, and whether to revive fracking projects in the UK.

Speaking during Prime Minister's Questions just before the Spring Statement earlier, Boris Johnson hinted that the forthcoming strategy would also seek to "undo the damage" of rising energy costs faced by Britain's heavy manufacturing industries such as steel and ceramics.

"I will be bringing forward an Energy Security Strategy that will address the needs of British steel, British ceramics, and the whole of British industry," he told MPs.

However, taking to the despatch box immediately after the Spring Statement, Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves excoriated the government's failure to "understand the scale of the challenge" facing families and businesses across the country, as she reiterated Labour's demands for a windfall tax on oil and gas firms and much greater support for energy efficiency measures.

By levying a one-off windfall tax on North Sea oil and gas operators which have enjoyed record profits over the past year thanks to the rise in gas prices, Reeves claimed the government could claw back £3bn to help support families and businesses during the current crisis.

She also slammed the move to cut VAT on energy efficiency measures as "wholly inadequate" as she called for a far larger scheme to support green home and business upgrades, in addition to more support for manufacturing businesses facing surging costs.

"The silence from the Chancellor on our energy intensive manufacturing industries is appalling at this time of national crisis, people and businesses need a government that is on their side," said Reeves.

Environmental groups also gave a lukewarm response to today's announcements.

Dr Doug Parr, policy director at Greenpeace UK, said the Spring Statement represented a major missed opportunity. "Even in the middle of a climate crisis and geopolitical upheaval, there is no need for the richest countries in the world to fail their citizens when it comes to basics like heating and eating," he said. "The switch to efficient, sustainable, resilient systems that are not dependent on price-volatile imports from unstable regimes is long overdue, and our slow progress so far will cost us. But we do know how to get off gas - efficiency in the short term, and electrification with renewable energy as soon as possible after that. Plans have been researched, trialled, and in many cases, promised by the government. All we need is to recognise those plans as the national priorities they always should have been, and get on with it."

Meanwhile Helena Bennett, policy adviser at the Green Alliance think tank, criticised the decision to cut fuel duty rather than support more sustainable forms of transport.

"Cutting fuel duty is not the most effective way to help those on the lowest incomes who often don't own a car; there's nothing in the Chancellor's statement that will make public transport cheaper or easier for people," she said. "If fuel duty stays low when oil prices fall, it will also make it less attractive for drivers to move to electric vehicles, which we know are cheaper to run over the course of their lifetime. Rather than making fossil fuels cheaper and going looking for alternative sources of oil, we need to reduce our reliance on fossil fuels as a whole."

