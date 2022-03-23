'A climate-shaped hole at its heart': The green economy reacts to the Spring Statement

BusinessGreen staff
clock • 17 min read
Credit: HM Treasury
Image:

Credit: HM Treasury

BusinessGreen rounds up all the reaction from the green economy to the Chancellor Rishi Sunak's mini-budget

This afternoon, Chancellor Rishi Sunak unveiled the government's three-point plan to protect households from soaring energy bills, announcing an almost-immediate 5p cut in fuel duty, the elimination of...

