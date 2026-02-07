'Proven climate champions': More beavers approved for release in South West England

Michael Holder
clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Natural England greenlights release of the 'prodigious ecosystem engineers' in two further catchments

More beavers could soon be working to build biodiversity-rich wetlands and natural flood defences in England, after their release across two projects in the South West was granted official approval by...

Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More on Biodiversity

IPBES-12 is a vital moment for nature and business - we must seize it
Biodiversity

IPBES-12 is a vital moment for nature and business - we must seize it

The new 'IPCC for biodiversity' presents an unmissable opportunity to position the UK at the head of a nature-positive transition, writes the RSPB's Katie-Jo Luxton

Katie-Jo Luxton, RSPB
clock 03 February 2026 • 3 min read
McCain launches new 'Farm of the Future' testbed in North Yorkshire
Biodiversity

McCain launches new 'Farm of the Future' testbed in North Yorkshire

UK's largest potato purchaser unveils third regenerative farming pilot project, as it confirms 28 per cent cut in Scope 1 and 2 emissions since 2017

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 03 February 2026 • 4 min read
How to make sure the nature credits you buy are real - new research
Biodiversity

How to make sure the nature credits you buy are real - new research

Investment in nature or biodiversity credits is increasing, but how can companies be sure projects are delivering promised benefits?

Sophus zu Ermgassen, University of Oxford﻿ - The Conversation
clock 30 January 2026 • 4 min read