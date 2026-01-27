'A race to the bottom': US formally exits Paris Agreement

A year on from President Trump's executive order instructing the US to quit the international climate accord, today will see the country officially quit the treaty for a second time
The US will today officially exit the Paris Agreement for a second time, dealing a major blow to global decarbonisation efforts and sparking fresh warnings the Trump administration is undermining the country's...
You have read your 3 free articles this month
Register for a full BG News membership to gain access to unlimited news articles or alternatively upgrade to our BusinessGreen Intelligence package to benefit from:
- Unlimited access to news, analysis, in-depth, and opinion pieces
- Our must-read daily overnight briefing, expertly curated to help you run a competitive, and sustainable business
- Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
- Online & interactive fortnightly briefing calls covering crucial stories and current trends, hosted by BG’s editors
- An invite to the annual BusinessGreen Reception, providing a unique networking opportunity with your peers and partners