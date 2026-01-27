'A race to the bottom': US formally exits Paris Agreement

James Murray
clock • 5 min read
'A race to the bottom': US formally exits Paris Agreement

A year on from President Trump's executive order instructing the US to quit the international climate accord, today will see the country officially quit the treaty for a second time

The US will today officially exit the Paris Agreement for a second time, dealing a major blow to global decarbonisation efforts and sparking fresh warnings the Trump administration is undermining the country's...

You have read your 3 free articles this month

Register for a full BG News membership to gain access to unlimited news articles or alternatively upgrade to our BusinessGreen Intelligence package to benefit from:

  • Unlimited access to news, analysis, in-depth, and opinion pieces
  • Our must-read daily overnight briefing, expertly curated to help you run a competitive, and sustainable business
  • Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Online & interactive fortnightly briefing calls covering crucial stories and current trends, hosted by BG’s editors
  • An invite to the annual BusinessGreen Reception, providing a unique networking opportunity with your peers and partners

Upgrade

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

Could Europe's renewables drive combat those hostile actors working to 'weaponise' energy supplies?

Beyond the Davos drama we need to actually work on making the world better

More on Politics

'A race to the bottom': US formally exits Paris Agreement
Politics

'A race to the bottom': US formally exits Paris Agreement

A year on from President Trump's executive order instructing the US to quit the international climate accord, today will see the country officially quit the treaty for a second time

James Murray
James Murray
clock 27 January 2026 • 5 min read
Environment issues have never been so fiercely debated in a Welsh election campaign as they will be in 2026
Politics

Environment issues have never been so fiercely debated in a Welsh election campaign as they will be in 2026

Polls suggest the May elections will result in major changes in the Senedd - and environmental issues will be to the fore in what could prove to be an increasingly divisive campaign

Michael Woods, Aberystwyth University - The Conversation
clock 23 January 2026 • 5 min read
Trump attacks Europe's wind farms, demands 'immediate negotiations' to acquire Greenland
Politics

Trump attacks Europe's wind farms, demands 'immediate negotiations' to acquire Greenland

In a characteristically rambling speech to Davos Summit, US President threatens European leaders and makes baseless accusations China is erecting fake wind farms

James Murray
James Murray
clock 21 January 2026 • 6 min read