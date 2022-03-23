UK offshore wind pipeline surges to 86GW

The Hornsea One offshore wind farm in the North Sea is one of the world's largest

The UK's total pipeline of offshore wind projects now stands at 86GW, more than eight times the country's current operational capacity, RenewableUK has revealed.

The pipeline includes projects which are fully operational, under construction, consented, in the planning system, or being developed for planning submission, the trade body confirmed yesterday in a new report on the rapid expansion of the industry.

RenewableUK said there had been a 60 per cent increase in the offshore wind project pipeline over the past 12 months alone, crediting recent large-scale leasing round announcements from The Crown Estate and Crown Estate Scotland with driving the rapid expansion of projects in the offing.

It means that the UK's pipeline for offshore wind projects is now world-leading, ahead of China's 75GW pipeline and the USA's 48GW. However, current installed capacity in the UK stands at 10.5GW, less than half that of China's at 24GW.

The government has set a target for offshore wind to achieve 40GW of capacity in the UK by 2030, in addition to 1GW of floating offshore wind, although it is widely expected to extend these targets in the upcoming Energy Security Strategy, which is being drawn up in a bid to wean the country off fossil fuel imports such as Russian gas.

It also recently announced it would hold clean power Contracts for Difference (CfD) auctions every year, rather than every two years, in a major boost for the sector.

RenewableUK's chief executive Dan McGrail said the size of the UK's offshore wind pipeline confirmed the technology would be "doing the heavy lifting as we secure our clean home-grown energy supplies" and that the UK was in a "prime position to capitalise on our expertise as a market leader".

"Our latest EnergyPulse report shows that the UK's world-class offshore wind industry has taken huge strides forward in the past 12 months, with landmark leasing announcements adding an extra 33GW to our pipeline, and funding for floating wind ringfenced in the current CfD auction to help accelerate the growth of innovative technology," he said.