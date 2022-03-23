Morrisons announces plan to phase out peat-based compost this year

Supermarket Morrisons has announced a phase out of peat-based compost at its 497 stores and 303 garden centres across the UK by the end of the year.

The move is designed to "help customers to garden more sustainably" and follows government plans to require UK retailers to ban the sale of compost containing peat by 2024. The Co-op has already removed peat-based composts from its stores with Waitrose announcing a commitment to do likewise from the beginning of this year.

Peatlands occupy around 12 per cent of the UK's land area and when healthy they can store large volumes of carbon, with research showing they can hold up to 30 times more carbon per hectare than a healthy tropical rainforest. Healthy peatlands can also help to prevent floods downstream and contribute towards biodiversity.

However, 80 per cent of British peatlands have been lost or damaged having either been drained for agriculture, forestry, and construction, reduced in size by commercial peat extraction for horticulture, or burned as part of grouse moor management.

According to some estimates, damaged peatlands have released greenhouse gases accounting for five per cent of the UK's total emissions. The Wildlife Trust has reported that the peat extracted for UK horticulture in 2020 alone could release up to 880,000 tonnes of CO2 over its lifetime.

Morrisson said that in place of peat-based composts it would introduce a variety of sustainable composts for its customers, including coir compost, which is made using the waste husks and fibres of coconuts, a by-product from the food industry.

Coco Grow coir compact compost will be available in one kilo and five kilo bricks and are packaged in recyclable plastic and cardboard. They can be turned into 15 and 75 litres of compost with the addition of warm water, and are priced at £3.50 and £8.50 respectively.

Dan Townend, gardening buyer at Morrisons, said: "More people are gardening and our research shows that customers also want to protect our natural habitats. Peatland is actually the country's biggest natural carbon store and its removal is affecting the environment. Our new coir range is just as good as traditional composts-and means we're using the natural waste materials from coconut growing to fertilise our gardens instead."

In addition to Coco Grow, Morrisons said it would also sell peat-free Westland, Richmoor, and Miracle-Gro composts in 30 to 50 litre bags, priced between £3.50 to £6.00.

The move forms part of Morrisons commitment to reach net zero emissions and will also see it phase in coir and other non-peat composts for its indoor and outdoor plants. The business is also running a series of peat-free trials at its wholly-owned Lowlands Nursery to understand the best compost alternatives for growing plants.