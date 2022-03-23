Sainsbury's has announced it is to work with Flexible Power Solutions on a new type of smart plug that can power electric refrigerated trailers in its lorry fleet, as part of its drive to deliver a net zero fleet by 2035.

Announced yesterday, the research and development partnership will see the supermarket chain work with the fleet electrification specialists to design, develop, and deploy a smart charging system that can charge both its existing electric fleet, as well as new electric transport refrigeration units (TRU), to optimise charging times and take advantage of periods when power from the grid is at its greenest and cheapest.

Patrick Dunne, director of property and procurement at Sainsbury's, said the retailer was committed to "trialling and investing in pioneering technology" that would enable it to deliver net zero operations by 2035.

"We will continue to introduce fully electric refrigerated trailers to our delivery fleet over the next 20 years and are excited to be working with FPS to maximise our carbon savings even further, making our delivery fleet more efficient and better for the planet," he said.

The supermarket estimated the smart plugs could save four tonnes of carbon per vehicle per year, or roughly the emissions of three new fossil fuel cars driving 15,000 miles. The technology will be designed to manage power demand at its distribution centres, by leveraging technology that could optimise charging of vehicles at times when electricity prices are lower, it said.

Sainsbury noted that the "future proofing project" was starting as the UK's ban on the use of red diesel in a wide range of commercial applications approached. The emissions-intensive fuel is being phased out from 1 April as part of the UK's plan to deliver net zero emissions by 2050.

Michael Ayres, managing director of Flexible Power Systems, noted that the upcoming ban cemented the case for fleet operators to advance the decarbonisation of their fleets, including heavy-duty lorries and their trailers that have historically been more difficult to decarbonise.

"Workable transport refrigeration unit vehicle technologies are coming to market now and the upcoming ban on red diesel only serves to make this more urgent for operators, and we're excited to be working with Sainsbury's to find solutions to expand plug provision at their distribution centres, some of which have power constraints," he said. "Today's solutions are insufficiently robust and lack the communications capability for advanced control features like smart charging that could resolve these issues. Our new smart plug, within our electrification IoT ecosystem, will help meet this need."

Want to find out more about how the net zero transition will impact your business? You can now sign up to attend the virtual Net Zero Finance Summit, which will take place live and interactive on Tuesday 29 March and will be available on demand for delegates after the event.