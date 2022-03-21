BusinessGreen Leaders Awards 2022: By popular demand, deadline extended

The deadline for entries for the BusinessGreen Leaders Awards 2022 has been extended by one week to midnight on Friday 25th March, in response to popular demand.

With many staff out of the office due to Covid, BusinessGreen received a significant number of requests for deadline extensions last week. As such, we have extended the deadline for everyone to ensure the awards can celebrate as many impressive green projects and deliver a level playing field for all entrants.

Anyone who has already submitted their entry and wishes to update it can do so up until the new deadline this Friday.

The awards are free to enter and celebrate businesses, NGOs, public sector bodies and individuals across 25 different categories all rigorously judged by a panel of sustainability professionals and green economy leaders.

Once entries have closed the shortlist will then revealed in early April, and the winners will be announced at the awards ceremony on Wednesday 22 June at The Brewery in London - so make sure you have the date in your diary!

Some final top tips...

Make your entry personal

Include facts and figures

Don't forget to include testimonials

You can also submit your entry as a PDF or video entry

Don't feel you have to answer each criteria point in order - they are just there as a guide - as long as the points are covered, it doesn't matter what order you address them in.

The BusinessGreen Leaders Awards provide a unique and invaluable opportunity to showcase the many pioneering businesses, projects, and individuals that are absolutely critical to the UK's future health and prosperity.

Interested parties now have until midnight on Friday 25th March to submit their entries.

If you have any queries on the event or submitting your entries, please do get in touch.

Best of luck - we look forward to hearing from you and reading your inspiring entries!