From businesses to bishops, calls grow for Chancellor to tackle energy bill crisis

Green business groups lead calls for government to double down on net zero transition and place efficiency and clean tech at heart of response to energy crunch

The government has today been inundated with letters from leading figures across the green economy and civil society, urging Ministers to ramp up efforts to insulate homes and deploy clean energy technologies in response to soaring energy bills.

Letters from the Association for Renewable Energy and Clean Technology (REA), the UK Green Building Council (UKGBC), the Net Zero Support Group of MPs, and a coalition of more than 50 bishops today joined similar missives sent in recent days by a major alliance of civil society groups and by the business-backed Electrify Heat campaign, which is calling on the government to put an "ambitious, long-term electrification programme" at the heart of its upcoming Energy Security Strategy.

The latest letter from the REA and the Electrical Contractors' Association (ECA) is backed by 25 companies and organisations across the energy and construction industries, including the likes of Octopus Energy, Ecotricity, Good Energy, BEAMA and the Energy Saving Trust.

It is calling for an immediate relief package for households facing a near 50 per cent increase in energy bills next month, and includes proposals for government to reduce energy bill costs by moving ‘green' levies into general taxation and to suspend VAT on energy bills for a year. The letter also been urges the government to expand the eligibility and increase the value of the Warm Homes Discount to provide additional support for those who need it.

In parallel, the coalition is calling on the government to provide new "catalysts" to improve the insulation of homes and drive up the installation of domestic renewables and clean technology, including through removing VAT on domestic renewables and clean technology and providing more support for the installation of millions of low carbon heating devices.

"The government must take action before it is too late," said Dr Nina Skorupska, CEO at the REA. "That is why, in parallel with increasing support for households being pushed towards the poverty line, the government must urgently reduce the UK's dependency on gas and other fossil fuels.

"That means boosting home insulation, replacing gas boilers with green alternatives, and ramping up the installation of renewables and clean tech. This would support the transition to Net Zero, deliver new jobs and investment and protect consumers from volatile energy prices."

Broadly similar calls were today issued by the UK Green Building Council (UKGBC), along with 28 prominent business leaders who have written to Chancellor Rishi Sunak urging him to pursue a "common sense response" to soaring energy bills by prioritising support for domestic energy efficiency and low carbon heat in this week's Spring Statement. Signatories include leading businesses in property, construction, energy, and from across the built environment, such as E.ON UK, Grosvenor Property UK, Barratt Developments PLC, Landsec, and JLL UK Ltd.

"Energy bills are shooting up, leaving millions of households facing fuel poverty, and energy prices are likely to remain elevated for years," said UKGBC's CEO, Julie Hirigoyen. "Making domestic energy efficiency a priority is not only the responsible thing to do for public finances, but it will help towards the government's energy independence and levelling up agendas, not to mention accelerating our journey towards a net zero carbon economy. The government must invest now in long term solutions to stop vast amounts of energy being wasted by heat leaking from the UK's homes."

And it is not just businesses issuing for the government to significantly beef up the rebate plan Sunak announced earlier this year in response to soaring energy bills. Former Archbishop of Canterbury, Rowan Williams, joined with more than 50 Anglican and Catholic Bishops today to sign letter opposing calls for an expansion of fossil fuel development to help tackling rising energy costs, and instead backing proposals for a windfall tax on fossil fuel companies to help fund energy efficiency measures that can reduce long term heating bills

"We call on you to use the Spring Statement to provide financial and fiscal support for renewable energy and energy efficiency, especially solar and wind energy and the retrofitting of homes and other buildings across the UK," the letter states. "These measures would reduce heating bills, decrease carbon emissions and increase our energy security."

Meanwhile, former Science Minister Chris Skidmore who recently formed a new Net Zero Support Group to counter the Net Zero Scrutiny Group set up by some of his Conservative colleagues, also wrote to Sunak to call on him to prioritise energy efficiency, renewables, and nuclear development to help tackle the current energy crisis. He also proposed that the Treasury should consider moving green levy costs off energy bills while introducing a new levy on oil and gas companies to help fund the transition to clean energy.

The flurry of letters comes as Sunak puts the finishing touches to the Spring Statement, which is due on Wednesday, and debate continues within government over the content of the Prime Minister's new Energy Security Strategy.

Over the weekend, Sunak signalled his support for the net zero transition, but also hinted that the Treasury was considering action to curb fuel costs. Meanwhile, reports suggested the Energy Security Strategy, which was expected to be published this week, could be delayed due to on-going tensions between the Treasury and Number 10 over how to fund new nuclear projects. In addition, there has been no indication as yet that the government is considering strengthening energy efficiency policies and funding as part of the Spring Statement.

