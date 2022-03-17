BusinessGreen Leaders Awards: Don't miss today's entry deadline

clock • 1 min read
BusinessGreen Leaders Awards: Don't miss today's entry deadline

There's not long left to submit an entry for the UK's most prestigious green business awards and be in with a chance of winning at this year's gala awards ceremony

The deadline for entries for this year's BusinessGreen Leaders Awards falls at midnight today, Friday 18 March, giving top green businesses, sustainability executives, entrepreneurs, campaigners, and investors just a few more hours to finalise their submissions.

Now in their 12th year, the BusinessGreen Leaders Awards 2022 are set to take place at The Brewery in Central London on Wednesday 22 June and will bring together hundreds of the UK's top green business leaders to celebrate the green economy. 

The awards are free to enter and will celebrate businesses, NGOs, public sector bodies, investors, and individuals across 25 different categories all rigorously judged by a panel of sustainability professionals and green economy experts.

The awards will provide a unique and invaluable opportunity to showcase the many pioneering businesses, projects, and individuals that are absolutely critical to the UK's future health and prosperity.

Don't miss this fantastic opportunity to shine a light on your achievements in the UK green economy.

Full details on how to enter are listed on our dedicate awards website here. 

The awards are free to enter, but in order to ensure we can stage the gala event all shortlisted finalists are required to book their attendance at the awards ceremony.

"Over the past decade the BusinessGreen Leaders Awards have established themselves as a must attend event in the green economy calendar," said BusinessGreen editor James Murray. "This year, in the wake of the many exciting projects that were delivered last year in the run up to COP26, promises to be bigger and better than ever. The awards provide a great opportunity to showcase your organisation's achievements and we want to hear from as many leading businesses as possible to ensure we are celebrating the very best of this most exciting and important of sectors."

Related Topics

Most read
01

Five steps a business can take when making a credible net zero commitment

16 March 2022 • 5 min read
02

EDF unveils plans for giant 500MW green hydrogen facility

11 March 2022 • 3 min read
03

How Barry Gardiner helped slash my energy bills - and see the merits in behaviour change

11 March 2022 • 5 min read
04

Environmental own goal: Man City 'recycle for air miles' stunt slammed by green groups

11 March 2022 • 5 min read
05

Jaguar Land Rover partnership revs up plan to give new life to old batteries

15 March 2022 • 3 min read

More on Energy

Clean Creatives
Marketing

As the ripples of war spread, creative industries need to step away from polluters

Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine is a massive violation of rights, and could signal the final phase of the fossil fuel industry, writes Clean Creatives director Duncan Meisel

Duncan Meisel, Clean Creatives
clock 18 March 2022 • 3 min read
Kingspan’s warehouse and production facility in Sherburn-in-Elmet, near Selby | Kingspan
Management

Kingspan reveals plans for €70 a tonne internal CO2 price from 2023

Global building products and insulation giant seeks to accelerate decarbonisation efforts within business by putting a price on carbon

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 18 March 2022 • 2 min read
Demand for carbon offsets expected to surge as more companies target net zero
Offsets

Could the Integrity Council finalise carbon offset market standards this year?

Recently formed Integrity Council for the Voluntary Carbon Market announces timetable for delivering Core Carbon Principles for fast-expanding offset markets

James Murray
James Murray
clock 17 March 2022 • 4 min read