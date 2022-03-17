BusinessGreen Leaders Awards: Don't miss today's entry deadline

The deadline for entries for this year's BusinessGreen Leaders Awards falls at midnight today, Friday 18 March, giving top green businesses, sustainability executives, entrepreneurs, campaigners, and investors just a few more hours to finalise their submissions.

Now in their 12th year, the BusinessGreen Leaders Awards 2022 are set to take place at The Brewery in Central London on Wednesday 22 June and will bring together hundreds of the UK's top green business leaders to celebrate the green economy.

The awards are free to enter and will celebrate businesses, NGOs, public sector bodies, investors, and individuals across 25 different categories all rigorously judged by a panel of sustainability professionals and green economy experts.

The awards will provide a unique and invaluable opportunity to showcase the many pioneering businesses, projects, and individuals that are absolutely critical to the UK's future health and prosperity.

The awards are free to enter, but in order to ensure we can stage the gala event all shortlisted finalists are required to book their attendance at the awards ceremony.

"Over the past decade the BusinessGreen Leaders Awards have established themselves as a must attend event in the green economy calendar," said BusinessGreen editor James Murray. "This year, in the wake of the many exciting projects that were delivered last year in the run up to COP26, promises to be bigger and better than ever. The awards provide a great opportunity to showcase your organisation's achievements and we want to hear from as many leading businesses as possible to ensure we are celebrating the very best of this most exciting and important of sectors."