Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) can now track and manage their carbon emissions using a free carbon calculator made available through the UN-backed SME Climate Hub.

Developed by carbon accounting specialist Normative with support from the SME Climate Hub and Google's philanthropic arm Google.com, the Normative Business Carbon Calculator is designed to make it easier for smaller businesses to measure their emissions and identify potential emission hot spots where savings can be realised.

The toolkit also aims to help those businesses signing up to the SME Climate Hub to establish an emissions baseline to then track progress against their goal to halve emissions by 2030 and achieve net zero emissions by 2050.

The move comes as SMEs face mounting pressure to set net zero targets and ramp up decarbonisation efforts, as a growing number of blue chips set net zero targets that cover their suppliers. Around 90 per cent of businesses globally qualify as SMEs with many of them sitting within the value chains of larger multinationals that have pledged to deliver net zero for their value chain or Scope 3 emissions.

As such, many SMEs are facing calls from their largest customers for them to report on their emissions and take steps to decarbonise.

Kristian Rönn, CEO and co-founder of Normative, said the new free to use carbon calculator would make it easier for smaller firms to respond to calls for carbon data from their largest customers and develop emission reduction plans for their own.

"We want to make measuring carbon emissions and joining the race to net zero accessible to everyone," he said. "This new tool is our second step towards engaging value chains across the world, and we will continue to develop and push our technology to help businesses take climate action."

The calculator - which builds on the Industry CO2 Insights tool launched by Normative and the SME Climate Hub at last year's COP26 Climate Summit - asks businesses to input easily accessible data, such as the size of their facilities or their spend on electricity, heating, and petrol, into a quick, simple-to-use form. The resulting carbon footprint information then establishes a baseline that can inform work to decarbonise using the wider suite of tools and incentives available on the SME Climate Hub, Normative said.

Access to accurate emissions data should also help SMEs tap into the many business benefits that result from emissions reduction projects, the company said, such as increased efficiency and reduced operating costs, branding benefits, reduced business risk, legislative compliance and improved access to capital.

"Businesses of all sizes are increasingly recognising that being kind to the planet is essential for business success," said Matt Brittin, President of Google EMEA operations. "But for small and medium sized businesses, identifying where emissions come from - and how to reduce them - can come with unique challenges. Normative's work to solve this with their new, free carbon calculator specifically designed for SMEs is exciting - and we're proud to be working with them."

His comments were echoed by María Mendiluce, CEO of the We Mean Business Coalition, which is a founding partner of the SME Climate Hub. "Small businesses have a substantial opportunity to build more resilient business foundations through climate action," she said. "It's imperative businesses of all sizes are provided with the tools necessary to prioritize emissions reduction. We are proud the SME Climate Hub can help bridge this resource gap through tools like the Normative Business Carbon Calculator."

The toolkit was developed with support from a €1m grant from Google.org and a team of 12 Google.org Fellows, comprising software engineers, UX designers, and product managers, who supported Normative full-time on a pro bono basis for six months.

Want to help celebrate and showcase the best of the green economy? You can now enter the BusinessGreen Leaders Awards 2022 and be in with a chance of joining us at the UK's largest and most prestigious green business awards this summer.