Leading water companies pledge to tackle sewage storm spills in UK rivers

Severn Trent and Anglian Water announce joint plan to regenerate rivers across their regions
Two leading water companies yesterday announced five pledges to transform river water quality across their regions as part of a new strategy dubbed 'Get River Positive Plan'. Severn Trent and Anglian...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial