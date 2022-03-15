Competition regulator backs legal definitions for key environmental terms

Fresh advice from Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) explores how competition law could be leveraged to help meet UK's net zero and environmental goals
The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has recommended the government introduce legislative definitions for terms such as 'recyclable' and 'carbon neutral', in a bid to cut down on misleading green...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial