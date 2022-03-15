Energy Independence Plan: Civil society groups urge government to prioritise tackling fuel poverty

The government is today facing growing calls from civil society groups for Ministers to prioritise energy efficiency programmes and increase support for fuel poor households through its upcoming Energy Independence Plan and Spring Statement.

A group of 33 NGOs have today written to the government calling for greater support for vulnerable households and decarbonisation efforts to be placed at the heart of the UK's new energy security strategy, which is expected to be published within days.

Reports over the weekend suggested the government is poised to announce a sweeping new Energy Independence Plan in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which is expected to feature a host of measures to accelerate renewables and nuclear development, issue new gas exploration licenses, and diversify fossil fuel supplies.

However, reports on the measures under consideration by the government have made scant mention of energy efficiency programmes, while the Treasury has indicated that it is not planning to strengthen the support package announced last month that is set to provide households with a £200 temporary rebate to help them cope with soaring energy bills.

As such, today's letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Chancellor Rishi Sunak, and Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng calls for immediate extra support for households facing huge energy price rises, scaled up measures to reduce our gas use, and a wider shift away from fossil fuels to renewable energy to be prioritised through both the new energy security strategy and upcoming Spring Statement.

Specifically, the letter calls for targeted support that covers the expected rise in energy bills for households on low incomes, long term funding and support for insulation and heat pumps, an expansion of wind and solar energy capacity, and a commitment to rule out new North Sea oil and gas projects and keep the fracking ban in place.

"The government should immediately fulfil Conservative manifesto commitments to funding energy efficiency through existing schemes, including at least a further £1.4bn for the Home Upgrade Grant and at least £0.2bn for the Social Housing Decarbonisation Scheme," it states. "It should also provide at least £3.6bn for a new grant programme to insulate existing homes available to all households and significantly boost installation of heat pumps, supported through a market mechanism and at least an extra £4bn by 2025 to accelerate the transition away from gas heating. These longer-term measures can be supported through the £16bn green gilt and UK Infrastructure Bank, and initiating a new green term funding scheme from the Bank of England to enable cheap credit for retrofits."

Signed by a host of environmental and social justice groups, including E3G, Greenpeace UK, Save the Children UK, Green Alliance, and Energy Saving Trust, the letter argues the government must act now to "ensure the upcoming energy independence plan protects vulnerable households, lowers bills, tackles the climate emergency, addresses air pollution, and gets the UK off gas".

Juliet Phillips, senior policy advisor at E3G, said "green homes are the most obvious energy security solution which no one is talking about".

"Energy security starts at home: this means supercharging a renovation wave to cut energy bills and permanently reduce the exposure of families to volatile international gas markets - boosting energy efficiency and rolling out electric heat pumps," she said. "The Chancellor and Prime Minister must seize the moment and push forward an ambitious, long-term plan to support warmer, healthier homes which are cheaper to run."

Her comments were echoed by Rebecca Newsom, head of politics at Greenpeace UK, who hit back at calls from some Conservative MPs for the government to respond to soaring gas prices by ramping up gas development.

"This is a fossil fuel crisis, and new fossil fuels from the likes of fracking or new North Sea oil and gas aren't going to solve our problems," she said. "We can reach true energy freedom and stand up to Putin, but that needs the government to back properly funded measures to support households, accelerate renewables and properly fund home upgrades to reduce our use of gas altogether. Otherwise this risks being yet another plan that props up our dependence on volatile and expensive fossil fuels at just the moment we can least afford it."

The letter comes just days after the UK Green Building Council (UKGBC) similarly wrote to Johnson urging him to place building energy efficiency at the heart of the new plan. "So far, the debate on energy security following the invasion of Ukraine has centred around the exploitation of new fossil fuels and, most controversially, fracking," the trade body said. "UKGBC believes that this is misguided and that to reduce energy bills for customers, and ensure a secure energy supply, we need to first improve the energy efficiency of our homes and invest in renewables.

"One in every six tonnes of carbon emitted in the UK comes from our homes. There is huge potential for improvement. 19 million of the UK's 29 million homes are on the bottom rungs of the Energy Performance rankings with a rating of 'D' or below. Improving these to band 'C' would cut gas demand by 20 per cent per home."

Reports over the weekend suggested the government's new Energy Independence Strategy will feature new measures to relax planning rules and boost support for wind and solar projects, fast track new nuclear development, issue new North Sea oil and gas licenses, and undertake a review of the moratorium on fracking.

Ministers have stressed that the UK's net zero strategy is now regarded as critical to long term energy security and that the pursuit of clean energy development will be prioritised. However, it remains to be seen if fresh measures to curb energy demand and support households facing energy bills that are poised to rise by around 50 per cent will feature in the imminent new strategy.

Want to find out more about how the net zero transition will impact your business? You can now sign up to attend the virtual Net Zero Finance Summit, which will take place live and interactive on Tuesday 29 March and will be available on demand for delegates after the event.