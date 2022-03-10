The Department for Transport has today announced plans to take maritime 'back to the future' with a goal to "make journeys by sea as green as they were hundreds of years ago".

The ambition is to be supported by a new initiative, dubbed UK SHORE, which will be backed by funding of £206m to help accelerate the research and development of clean maritime technologies that can tackle shipping emissions and advance the UK towards a "sustainable shipping future".

A study by the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) last year highlighted the challenge of decarbonising a shipping industry that saw total emissions grow by almost 10 per cent between 2012 to 2018, accounting for 2.89 per cent of total global anthropogenic emissions.

UK SHORE will be tasked with tackling this challenge and will become the government's first office purely dedicated to making maritime greener with a view to creating skilled jobs across the country, while delivering the research and hardware reqiured to build a sustainable maritime economy.

The new unit will be further supported by a multi-year extension of the Clean Maritime Competition to support UK organisations that are working to accelerate the development of zero emission shipping technologies. Launched with initial £20m funding package in early 2021, the competition supports trials of projects that could bring the sector closer to net zero emissions, such as hydrogen powered vessels and electric charge point port infrastructure.

"Climate change is a global challenge and it's essential that, with our maritime sector's rich history of green travel, dating back thousands of years, we tackle shipping emissions," said Transport Secretary Grant Shapps. "I want UK SHORE to take the industry back to the future. The age of the sail was the first green maritime age; new technology will bring us to a second green age."

UK SHORE stands for the UK Shipping Office for Reducing Emissions and the unit's remit will see it support the development of the infrastructure required to enable both the development and operation of zero emission shipping technologies. The programme will include a multitude of technologies including hydrogen, electric and ammonia, and this funding will, the Department of Transport said, as the government looks to place the UK among the leading nations in the development of new and innovative vessels and port infrastructure.

The new office was welcomed by Ben Murray, CEO at trade body Maritime UK, who said the team and accompanying investment would help continue the UK's heritage as an island of "maritime pioneers".

"The establishment of UK-SHORE, and extension of the Clean Maritime Demonstration Competition, can enable us to create the innovative green solutions at home, and in turn, export these across the world," he said.

His comments were echoed by Maritime Minister Robert Courts, who formally announced the launch of the new body at an event in Southampton today. "We are building a green maritime legacy for generations to come," he said. "This is the biggest single investment in green shipping in the past hundred years, and is a further demonstration that the government is committed to working with the sector to develop the green shipping technologies of tomorrow."

