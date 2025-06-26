'Watershed moment' for ship recycling as Hong Kong Convention enters into force

Stuart Stone
clock • 3 min read
Credit: International Maritime Organisation
Image:

Credit: International Maritime Organisation

New rules requiring sustainable and safe ship recycling enter into force today

Ships at the end of their operational lives must be recycled in a safe and environmentally sustainable way from today, after a global Convention establishing mandatory regulations entered into force more...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

UK B Corp awareness reaches record 51 per cent

'A wider lens': How the new National Security Strategy promises to tackle energy and climate threats

More on Shipping

DP World extends 'world first' container port carbon inset scheme
Shipping

DP World extends 'world first' container port carbon inset scheme

Incentive scheme extended through to the end of the year, after more than 150,000 containers registered to take part

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 20 May 2025 • 3 min read
IMO agrees 'landmark' binding targets for global shipping emissions
Shipping

IMO agrees 'landmark' binding targets for global shipping emissions

However, the agreed policy package has been widely criticised by nations and environmental groups as deeply underpowered in the face of shipping’s sizeable climate impacts

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 11 April 2025 • 6 min read
Viking to launch 'world's first' hydrogen-powered, zero emission cruise ship
Shipping

Viking to launch 'world's first' hydrogen-powered, zero emission cruise ship

Cruise line Viking and Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri reveal plans for new zero emission ship, with agreements in place for two more to be delivered by 2031

Amber Rolt
clock 10 April 2025 • 2 min read