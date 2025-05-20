DP World extends 'world first' container port carbon inset scheme

Stuart Stone
clock • 3 min read
Aerial view of DP World Southampton - Credit: DP World
Image:

Aerial view of DP World Southampton - Credit: DP World

Incentive scheme extended through to the end of the year, after more than 150,000 containers registered to take part

DP World has issued the first certificates through its 'world first' Carbon Inset Programme and confirmed it is to extend the scheme until the end of the year, after more than 150,000 shipping containers...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

'Unanimous approval': Green light given to 30MW East Ayrshire battery storage project

How Moonwatt's founders swapped Tesla for solar storage

More on Shipping

IMO agrees 'landmark' binding targets for global shipping emissions
Shipping

IMO agrees 'landmark' binding targets for global shipping emissions

However, the agreed policy package has been widely criticised by nations and environmental groups as deeply underpowered in the face of shipping’s sizeable climate impacts

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 11 April 2025 • 6 min read
Viking to launch 'world's first' hydrogen-powered, zero emission cruise ship
Shipping

Viking to launch 'world's first' hydrogen-powered, zero emission cruise ship

Cruise line Viking and Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri reveal plans for new zero emission ship, with agreements in place for two more to be delivered by 2031

Amber Rolt
clock 10 April 2025 • 2 min read
At a pivotal IMO meeting, the world is set to decide how to cut shipping emissions
Shipping

At a pivotal IMO meeting, the world is set to decide how to cut shipping emissions

However some nations are more on board with ambitious green shipping measures than others, explain University of Manchester's Simon Bullock, the University of Melbourne's Christiaan De Beukelaer, and UCL's Tristan Smith

Simon Bullock, University of Manchester, Christiaan De Beukelaer, the University of Melbourne, and Tristan Smith UCL
clock 09 April 2025 • 5 min read