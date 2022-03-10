Octopus Renewables to add 690MW of capacity with flurry of European wind power deals

Clean energy investor has added onshore wind projects across the UK, Sweden, France, and Finland to its portfolio

Octopus Renewables is set to add another 690MW of wind power to its generation portfolio over the next 10 years, today announcing four new European wind farm deals that together boast enough capacity to power almost 500,000 average homes a year.

The investor, which is the fund management arm of energy supplier Octopus Energy, already manages 745MW of wind assets across its portfolio, but that figure is set to nearly double over the next decade with confirmation today of the addition of a raft of new projects in the UK, Sweden, France, and Finland.

All signed in the past three months, the deals are expected to boost Octopus Renewables' total wind power capacity by up to 90 per cent over the coming decade, it said.

The biggest of the four deals has seen the firm invest in a joint venture alongside Wind 2 Ltd to develop nine onshore wind farm across Scotland and Wales of the next 10 years, with a potential combined capacity of around 570MW in total.

The company has also snapped up a 31.5MW onshore wind farm in Sweden outside Växjö from developer OX2, as well as two onshore wind farms in Finland with a combined capacity of 71.4MW which support a five-year power purchase agreement with Baltic energy firm Eesti Energia.

And, teaming up with German renewables developer Energiequelle, Octopus Renewables is set to manage a 14.1MW French onshore wind farm in Broons / Biterne-Sud in north-east Brittany, a project which boasts a 20-year, government-backed Contracts for Difference (CfD) deal.

Zoisa North-Bond, CEO of Octopus Energy Generation, said she was "blown away by the prospect of building so many wind farms in the UK and further afield in Europe".

"We're passionate about accelerating the transition to green energy across the globe - and these deals will hugely boost our wind power portfolio," she said. "The energy crisis has shown how exposed Europe is to global fossil fuel prices. These new wind farms will help Europe reduce its reliance on gas and become energy independent. Stepping up renewable generation will help deliver net zero targets and supercharge the green energy revolution."

Octopus Renewables had previously operated as a separate sister company to Octopus Energy under the same parent company, asset manager Octopus Group.

In March last year, however, Octopus Energy acquired Octopus Renewables in a move designed to bring the latter's multi-billion-pound renewables asset portfolio under the same umbrella as its energy supply business, thereby enabling it to directly match some of its energy supply to its own renewables assets.

The latest deals were welcomed by UK Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng who is reportedly working on proposals to accelerate renewables development as part of the government's imminent new Energy Independence Strategy. "Great to see Octopus Renewables backing 690MW of new wind projects across the UK, France, Finland and Sweden," he wrote on Twitter. "A fantastic British company working to strengthen European energy security. Wind power is now much cheaper than fossil fuels. We need to generate more cheap, clean power."

