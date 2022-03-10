Uber revs up plans to 'spark mass transition' to EVs in London boroughs

Uber will help boroughs put new charging points where they are needed most (Credit: Uber)
Uber will help boroughs put new charging points where they are needed most

Multi-million pound deal aims to improve charging infrastructure in locations in the capital where driveway access is limited

More than 700 on-street electric vehicle (EV) chargers are to be installed across the London boroughs of Brent, Newham, and Redbridge as part of a new £5m agreement between local government and ride-hailing giant Uber.

The project is designed to improve charger access for Londoners without access to driveways with Uber promising to work in close collaboration with each borough to determine where chargers should be installed.

The resulting 700 new chargers would represent a seven per cent increase in London's overall charging network, the company said.

Jamie Heywood, Uber general manager for northern and eastern Europe, said that increasing access to charging points would help "spark a mass transition" to EVs across the capital.

"Drivers often tell me that being able to access reliable charging near their homes is critical to their decision to switch to an electric vehicle," he said. "By targeting investment where it is most needed, we are confident that thousands more drivers will make the switch to electric, allowing them to benefit from lower running costs and higher earnings on Uber."

The investment follows an announcement from Uber that it is to expand its EV-only option, 'Uber Green', from London's Zone One area to the whole of the capital. Riders will therefore be able to request an EV from anywhere in the city for the same price as a normal UberX, while drivers will also earn 13 per cent more when taking trips on Uber Green. 

Paul Scully, Minister for London, said Uber was "putting Londoners in the driving seat, making it easier to own and charge an electric vehicle on our road to a cleaner future."

Uber driver Imtiaz Elahi, who drives one of the 5,000 EVs already available through the app, said increasing the number of charging points in London and across the UK would be essential if more drivers were to switch to EVs.

"I'm seeing more and more drivers change to electric vehicles and I even convinced a few to make the switch myself," he said. "But with the uptake of EVs increasing, the number of chargers available on the street needs to keep up."

The new funding was welcomed by Cllr Jas Athwal, Leader of Redbridge Council, who said the borough was committed to improving air quality and making it easier for drivers who invest in an EV. "This means helping local taxi and private hire drivers in Redbridge to switch to electric vehicles, too," he said. "[By] working in partnership with Uber to install additional on-street charge points, we're making switching to an electric vehicle easier, with more places to charge across our borough." 

The news comes in the same week as Uber Boat by Thames Clippers announced that two hybrid ferries are set join its fleet, with the first vessel arriving this autumn, providing a boost to London's efforts to become a zero-carbon city by 2030.

