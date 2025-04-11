IMO agrees 'landmark' binding targets for global shipping emissions

Michael Holder
clock • 6 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

However, the agreed policy package has been widely criticised by nations and environmental groups as deeply underpowered in the face of shipping’s sizeable climate impacts

Countries around the world have agreed a "landmark" deal to establish binding emissions targets for shipping backed by a global carbon pricing scheme, following a fortnight of fraught negotiations at the...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

Defra seeks reforms to build 'more agile' environmental permitting regime

Government urged to consider 'basic income' for farmers to support food security

More on Shipping

Viking to launch 'world's first' hydrogen-powered, zero emission cruise ship
Shipping

Viking to launch 'world's first' hydrogen-powered, zero emission cruise ship

Cruise line Viking and Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri reveal plans for new zero emission ship, with agreements in place for two more to be delivered by 2031

Amber Rolt
clock 10 April 2025 • 2 min read
At a pivotal IMO meeting, the world is set to decide how to cut shipping emissions
Shipping

At a pivotal IMO meeting, the world is set to decide how to cut shipping emissions

However some nations are more on board with ambitious green shipping measures than others, explain University of Manchester's Simon Bullock, the University of Melbourne's Christiaan De Beukelaer, and UCL's Tristan Smith

Simon Bullock, University of Manchester, Christiaan De Beukelaer, the University of Melbourne, and Tristan Smith UCL
clock 09 April 2025 • 5 min read
'Major milestone': Union Maritime's first wind-assisted tanker sets sail for Singapore
Shipping

'Major milestone': Union Maritime's first wind-assisted tanker sets sail for Singapore

New ship is first of 34 vessels which the UK shipowner is planning to fit with rotor sails in a bid to deliver sizeable fuel and emissions savings

Amber Rolt
clock 09 April 2025 • 4 min read