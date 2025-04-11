IMO agrees 'landmark' binding targets for global shipping emissions

However some nations are more on board with ambitious green shipping measures than others, explain University of Manchester's Simon Bullock, the University of Melbourne's Christiaan De Beukelaer, and UCL's Tristan Smith

Simon Bullock, University of Manchester, Christiaan De Beukelaer, the University of Melbourne, and Tristan Smith UCL 09 April 2025 • 5 min read 09 April 2025 • 5 min read