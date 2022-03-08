BusinessGreen has today launched its new Net Zero Innovate Hub, providing a platform to showcase some of the most inspiring and exciting clean tech developments from around the world that are set to accelerate the net zero transition.

Hosted in partnership with Panasonic, the content hub will bring together news, analysis, and opinion on the latest innovations from the many fields that are set to support businesses and governments' net zero strategies.

The hub will also feature a new monthly Net Zero Innovate Podcast, which will see BusinessGreen's editorial team interview some of the entrepreneurs, engineers, and investors who are at the heart of the net zero innovation ecosystem.

"It is a truism that the net zero transition cannot be delivered without massive innovation in terms of both technologies and business models," said BusinessGreen editor-in-chief James Murray. "But the many innovative technologies and practices that could fundamentally shift the pace and direction of global climate action still do not get the attention they need and deserve. Our new Net Zero Innovate Hub aims to better highlight the critical challenges and myriad opportunities arising from the fast-expanding clean tech sector."

The new hub will also complement BusinessGreen's virtual Net Zero Innovate Summit, which is slated to take place on July 1st, and the Net Zero Festival, which will be staged in person on September 28th and 29th with a virtual day following on October 4th.

The Net Zero Innovate Hub and Podcast is supported by technology and electronics giant Panasonic, which has emerged as a major player in multiple clean tech industries.

"Panasonic is delighted to support BusinessGreen's new Net Zero Innovate Hub, which will showcase some of the most exciting clean technologies and initiatives around the world," said Junichi Suzuki, CEO at Panasonic Europe. "As a leading player in developing cutting-edge technologies and solutions in the electronics industry, we take the view that a powerful combination of collaboration, innovation, and shared best practice will help to accelerate the net zero transition. And the Net Zero Innovate Hub is a great place for a fruitful exchange. It offers the perfect environment for businesses to learn from each other - and we're sure it will be a platform for positive change."

Want to help celebrate and showcase the best of the green economy? You can now enter the BusinessGreen Leaders Awards 2022 and be in with a chance of joining us at the UK's largest and most prestigious green business awards this summer.