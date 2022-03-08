Smart meters: Rollout gathers pace with 27.8 million devices now installed across Britain

A total of 3.8 million smart meters were installed in Britain last year, as the rollout once again picked up pace following the slowdown experienced during the earlier stages of the Covid-19 pandemic, the latest official data has confirmed.

Installations were up 19 per cent last year compared to 2020, although with some Covid-19 restrictions still in place the rate was still below that of pre-pandemic times, according to Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) figures released today.

Overall, it means that by the end of 2021 there were a total of 27.8 million smart and advanced meters operating in Britain, of which the overwhelming majority - over 26 million - were in homes, while non-domestic and commercial premises accounted for the remaining 1.65 million meters.

Dan Brooke, CEO at Smart Energy GB - the non-profit group tasked by the government with overseeing the smart meter rollout - hailed the fact that half of Britain's energy meters are now smart or advanced devices rather than analogue represented "a significant achievement".

"The scale of the project to upgrade Great Britain's energy infrastructure is the most ambitious and complex our generation has seen," he said.

The government views smart meters as critical to its net zero and energy efficiency ambitions, arguing the devices "will help make our energy system cheaper, cleaner and more reliable" by enabling consumers to view and adjust their energy consumption in real-time.

It has estimated the nationwide smart meter rollout could knock up to £16bn a year off the costs of reaching the UK's 2050 net zero emissions target, in addition to collectively saving businesses which install smart meters around £1.5bn a year on their bills.

"A smart meter is an invaluable tool in putting consumers in control of their energy use, helping them save money on their bills," said Brooke. "A smart energy system will allow us to use cheaper renewable energy, reduce waste and help us end our reliance on fossil fuels. Just by having a smart meter in their homes, people are helping to create a more efficient, less wasteful energy system as well as helping fight climate change."

Energy suppliers are under obligation to offer their customers smart meter installations in order to accelerate the rollout, with large suppliers making up 94 per cent of installations last year, compared to six per cent from smaller firms, today's data shows.

Suppliers are increasingly offering products such as 'time of use' tariffs enabling consumers to potentially save on their bills by using energy at times of least demand, such as by charging up electric vehicles or using smart appliances overnight when there is less demand on the grid.

As a result, smart meters and smart home technologies are increasingly seen as essential to managing energy demand as more of Britain's economy - including heat and transport - is electrified over the coming years, and the power grid increasingly relies on renewables projects that provide variable generations, such as wind and solar farms.

"Smart meters also support the transition to a low-carbon energy system by unlocking new approaches to managing demand," BEIS said.

However, the smart meter rollout has also faced a series of challenges since its launch seven years ago, forcing the government to delay its original aim for all homes and businesses to be offered a smart meter by the end of 2020. It has since set a new goal for 85 per cent of homes and businesses to have a device installed by 2024, backed by new installation targets for suppliers.

Want to help celebrate and showcase the best of the green economy? You can now enter the BusinessGreen Leaders Awards 2022 and be in with a chance of joining us at the UK's largest and most prestigious green business awards this summer.