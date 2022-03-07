Just Eat cooks up 'waste less' chip portion in bid to cut takeaway food waste

A new study by Just Eat and environmental charity Hubbub, dubbed the Food Waste Race, has found that chips are the most wasted takeaway food, with 72 per cent of the study's participants saying they had leftover chips after eating their takeaway meals.

From this month, customers buying from a select number of Just Eat restaurants will be able to choose between a standard and 'waste less' portion of chips in a bid to help them reduce food waste.

The trial has been timed to coincide with Food Waste Action Week, which runs from the 7th to 14th of March and follows a survey of Just Eat customers which found over half of participants said that they routinely had leftovers from their takeaways due to portion sizes being too big.

The new portion size is part of a wider initiative from Just Eat, which will enable restaurants to easily display portion sizes and calories on its menus, in line with the menu calorie labeling regulations coming into force in England in April. The aim is to help smaller, independent restaurants achieve the same labelling standards that will be mandatory for larger restaurants.

Just Eat has also committed to support every customer to better store and safely reuse their leftovers by providing them with information and inspiration on the Just Eat app and website.

Robin Clark, senior director of global partnerships, sponsorships, and sustainability at Just Eat Takeaway.com, said: "Food waste is one of the greatest issues of our generation. Roughly a third of all food we produce in the world is wasted, which has a huge environmental and economic impact. If food wastage were a country, it would be the third largest emitter of greenhouse gasses in the world. With 60,000 restaurants on the Just Eat platform in the UK, we know that we have a role to play to help reduce food waste."

In a pilot of the new "waste less" portion size, 92 per cent of participants said they were wasting less takeaway food as a result, while 97 per cent said they were likely to reduce takeaway waste in future. Participants were also more likely to store typically wasted foods like pizza, curry, and chips in the fridge to eat later.

Significantly, participants not only wasted less takeaway food, but 82 per cent wasted less food from their grocery shopping as well following their participation in the trial.

"Chipping away at food waste is one of the simplest ways that we can all do our bit for the environment and save money," said Mark Breen, senior creative partner at Hubbub. "The Food Waste Race showed that with the right inspiration and a little support, takeaway customers can eat more of the food they order. We look forward to seeing the impact of the plans Just Eat have announced today."

