Ashden Awards invites applicants for climate innovation prize

Climate solutions charity aims to focus on projects that catalyse green job creation through this year's grant funding awards
Climate solutions charity Ashden this morning launched the 2022 Ashden Awards for climate innovations in the UK, Africa, Asia, and Latin America. Entries for the six prizes opened today and will close...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial