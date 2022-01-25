Floating turbines: Government's latest awards take funding boost to over £60m

The UK government this morning announced £31.6m of funding is to be awarded to 11 floating offshore wind farm projects in the latest boost to the fast-expanding sector.

The 11 projects have each been allocated up to £10 million from the Floating Offshore Wind Demonstration Programme, with industry partners having committed to match the government funding. The latest wave of funding awards takes the total provided through the Floating Offshore Wind Demonstration Programme to over £60m.

The money will be used to help research and develop technologies that allow turbines to be located in the windiest parts of the UK's waters, with support provided for projects that are exploring how turbines are moored to the seabed, how to connect to undersea cabling, and different foundations solutions.

"We are already a world leader in offshore wind and floating technology is key to unlocking the full potential of the seas around Britain," said Energy Minister Greg Hands. "These innovative projects will help us expand renewable energy further and faster across the UK and help to reduce our exposure volatile global gas prices."

Advocates of floating turbines argue that they have the potential to further reduce the cost of offshore wind turbines by reducing foundation and installation costs. The approach is also expected to enhance output from offshore wind farms, by allowing developers to access deeper water areas where winds and stronger and more reliable.

Grants awarded through the Floating Offshore Wind Demonstration Programme include a £9.6m boost to a collaborative development project in Edinburgh, Belfast, London, and Doncaster, working on technologies for mooring floating turbines to the seabed, cable protection and digital monitoring.

Another project will receive £10m for developing compact floating turbine foundations and anchors that could allow larger turbines to be deployed in UK waters.

The funding for the Floating Offshore Wind Demonstration Programme is part of BEIS's £1bn Net Zero Innovation Portfolio, which has previously awarded £2m to Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult's Floating Offshore Wind Centre of Excellence. Today's announcement follows the fourth allocation round of the government's renewable energy auction Contracts for Difference Scheme, in which £24m a year has been specifically promised for floating offshore wind technology.

The funding awards also represent the second major boost to the floating offshore wind farm sector in as many weeks, after the Scottish Crown Estate last week confirmed that its record breaking ScotWind leasing round had approved leases for a host of new floating turbine projects that could together deliver around 15GW of new capacity.

Commenting on today's news, Nick Molho, executive eirector at the Aldersgate Group, said: "Following on from the significant amount of offshore wind projects selected at the ScotWind Leasing round last week, today's announcement is a reminder of how long-term targets and stable policy support can accelerate innovation across the renewables industry. Building on the jobs already created by the offshore wind sector in areas such as Hull, the Solent and Scotland, the geographic spread of the projects receiving innovation funding today highlights that the renewables sector - and low carbon industries more broadly - can drive investment and job creation in multiple parts of the country and be a key part of the levelling up agenda."

His comments were echoed by Dan McGrail, CEO at trade body RenewableUK, who said the new funding would "help the UK to develop floating wind technology faster and bring down costs for consumers".

"The UK is currently the biggest market in the world for this cutting-edge technology and other countries are following our lead," he said. Investing in innovation is vital to build up a UK supply chain that can meet the needs of our domestic market and seize the global opportunities that floating wind offers."