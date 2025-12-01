National Emergency Briefing: 'There will be no real economy left to talk about'

How experts from across the scientific community last week called for an urgent reset of the national climate conversation in the face of 'growing misinformation'
Last Wednesday's Autumn Budget was delivered to a raucous House of Commons, filled with the jeers and cheers we've come to expect from Parliament's set piece events. Yet, less than 24 hours later the atmosphere...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis