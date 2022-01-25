PepsiCo Europe pledges to end use of virgin plastic for crisp packaging by 2030

PepsiCo Europe has today announced a new ambition to replace all virgin plastics used in its crisp and chip bags with 100 per cent recycled or renewable plastic by 2030.

The company said it will trial new packaging from this year, piloting a renewable plastic for its Lay's range in France and recyclable Walkers crisps' packets in the UK. The renewable materials will be made from used cooking oil or waste paper, the company said, adding that the switch could see it reduce greenhouse gas emissions per ton of packaging by 40 per cent through the elimination of virgin plastics in its flexible packaging.

Recycling crisp packets is notoriously difficult with many countries providing very limited collection and recycling infrastructure for processing flexible plastics. As such, brands that use flexible plastic packaging have faced growing pressure from campaigners and consumers to develop alternative packaging that is recyclable and not reliant on oil-based plastics.

"Flexible packaging recycling should be the norm across Europe," said Silviu Popovici, CEO of PepsiCo Europe, who called for policymakers across the continent to take steps to help support the company's new goal. "We see a future where our bags will be free of virgin fossil-based plastic. They will be part of a thriving circular economy where flexible packaging is valued and can be recycled as a new packet. We're investing with our partners to build technological capacity to do that. We now need an appropriate regulatory landscape in place so that packaging never becomes waste."

The new target ius the latests in a series of moves by PepsiCo to curb the impact of its packaging. In September, for example, the company debuted a 100 per cent recycled Pepsi Max bottle after introducing its new sustainability strategy PepsiCo Positive, under which the company announced it is aiming to build a circular economy for flexible packaging across Europe.

The company said it will focus on using design innovations and infrastructure improvements to achieve a circular economy for plastic packaging, it said. All PepsiCo Europe bags will be switched to materials that are easier to recycle and that meet the guidelines developed by the Circular Economy for Flexible Packaging, it added.

Gerald Rebitzer, sustainability director at AMCOR, PepsiCo's flexible packaging partner in Europe which developed the new recyclable crisp packet that is set to be trialled this year, said: "To meet the demands of our clients like PepsiCo, we encourage more partners upstream to invest in the supply chains of these new materials."

PepsiCo has also committed to financing and collaborating on the development of waste collection systems in Europe, and is advocating for Extended Producer Responsibility fees that require producers of packaging to pay towards the cost of recycling their materials, providing them with a financial incentive to develop recyclable and low impact packaging.

The company is also exploring the potential for converting packets into plastic pellets that can be remade into new items, in addition to recycling packaging into new food bags.

