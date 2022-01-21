UK airports awarded funding to help deliver 'quicker, quieter, and greener' flightpaths

UK airports have today been given a £3.7m funding boost to help develop more efficient flight routes and navigation technologies, which the government claims could cut down on CO2, air pollution, noise, flight delays, and journey times.

The funding forms part of the government's plan to "modernise the UK's airspace for the first time since the 1950s" by designing more efficient flight routes and upgrading navigation tools, and comes in addition to £5.5m of support for the programme that was announced last year.

It brings total funding for redesigning UK airspace to £9.2m, following an initial round of investment last March. The government said the money had been provided on "an exceptional basis", while the aviation sector recovers from Covid-19, which has seen passenger numbers plummet as a result of successive lockdowns.

Some green groups and climate scientists have argued that supporting growth in air travel post-pandemic - such as by expanding airport capacity - risks undermining the UK's climate goals.

But Aviation Minister Robert Courts said the funding would enable the aviation sector "to continue to grow while we build back greener, cut carbon emissions and deliver on our ambitious plans to reach 'jet zero'".

"By redesigning our skies, we are creating a modern UK airspace that is fit for future generations and makes journeys quicker, quieter and greener," he added.

Britain's airspace is made up of a complex network of flightpaths which have seen little change since they were initially drawn up 70 years ago, despite a surge in demand for commercial, private, and military flights over recent decades, the Department for Transport (DfT) explained.

The increased air traffic has led to greater noise, air pollution, carbon emissions, and flight delays, and the government warned that without action congested airspace could lead to one in three flights being hit by delays of 30-minutes or more.

But by redesigning UK airspace, aircraft will be able to fly more direct, precise routes with faster climbs and reduced need for 'holding patterns' whereby planes circle while awaiting clearance to land. As such, the reforms could cut carbon emissions by around 600,000 tonnes each year, according to a DfT analysis.

The government said that developing more efficient aircraft and aviation operations alongside modernising UK airspace could help deliver up to 36 per cent of CO2 savings in the sector by 2050, even before plans for alternative low carbon fuels and low and zero emission aircraft are considered.

Mark Swan, head of the Airspace Change Organising Group (ACOG), the body set up to redesign UK airspace, welcomed the fresh funding, which he said would help deliver much needed modernisation to UK airspace, while also supporting UK climate targets.

"This programme is a critical national infrastructure project for the UK and will deliver benefits across the country - from increasing efficiencies in the routes aircraft fly to supporting the industry to deliver its net zero targets," he said. "With airspace not updated since the 1950s, it remains a programme that is long overdue."

The next stage of the funding programme will see airports launch public consultations on their proposed airspace changes, according to the DfT.