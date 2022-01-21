UK government rejects plan for Aquind power cable link between France and England

Plans for a 2GW electricity cable linking France and England have been rejected by the UK government, on the grounds that the developer behind the project had not explored whether there were "more appropriate alternatives" for the interconnector's proposed route.

The decision to refuse planning permission, which was made by Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng, follows months of political controversy around the Aquind power cable scheme, which was framed by opponents as a threat to national security and the environment. The project also proved controversial after it emerged key figures behind the project had made large monetary donations to the Conservative Party.

Developers Aquind claimed the proposed interconnector, which is designed to link Portsmouth and Normandy, would have supplied enough power to meet five per cent of the UK's annual electricity demand, while also providing a major new internet data link between Britain and mainland Europe.

But in his decision notice posted on the government's website on Thursday, Kwarteng said he had not been satisfied that sufficient consideration had been given to alternative routes for the cable, and was therefore refusing planning permission for the scheme.

Responding in a statement, Aquind Ltd said it was "disappointed" by the news and planned to appeal the decision, potentially through a legal challenge.

The company argued the cable could help tackle the ongoing cost-of-living crisis as it would help decouple the UK's electricity market from the volatile gas and coal markets currently causing household energy bills to soar. The project also aligns with "existing government policy promoting the development of new interconnectors" and would enable the UK to meet its decarbonisation goals, it added.

"By reducing the price of energy in the UK, Aquind Interconnector will save individuals and families several billion pounds over the first 25 years of its operation," the company said. "The interconnector will help integrate a greater proportion of non-fossil fuel energy sources and intermittent renewables into the GB energy mix, helping meet the UK's 2050 net zero target by reducing CO2 emissions by 40-70 million tonnes over 25 years."

But Portsmouth residents, MPs, and local councillors had argued construction of the subsea power cable would disrupt local wildlife, residents, and business, as well as increasing traffic and pollution in the area.

Concerns have also been raised in Parliament about Aquind's close links with the Conservative party, after a BBC Panorama investigation revealed the company and its co-owner Victor Fedetov had donated a total £700,000 to 34 Conservative MPs since the project began. It also found that company director Alexander Temerko had donated a further £700,000 to the party.

In a video address posted to her Twitter account, trade minister and MP for Portsmouth North Penny Mordaunt welcomed Kwarteng's decision and paid tribute to all those who had campaigned against the scheme.

"Thank you to everyone who campaigned against Aquind and its ridiculous proposal, which would have damaged our city, and it would have damaged the country," she said. "It shows that if you stand up for what you believe in and you fight for it, you can actually change things."