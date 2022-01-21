Mastercard, IKEA and consumer carbon 'budgets'

clock • 3 min read
Credit: Doconomy
Image:

Credit: Doconomy

The latest investment in carbon accounting software outfit Doconomy suggests corporate interest is growing in how to make personal carbon budgets a reality

This article was adapted from Climate Tech Weekly, a free newsletter focused on climate technologies. Earlier this week, Swedish software firm Doconomy raised $19m in equity capital led by return investor...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen
member?

Login

Most read
01

'Start of a new era': Scotwind leases hailed as one the 'biggest ever steps towards net zero'

17 January 2022 • 5 min read
02

SSE snaps up first UK solar project

20 January 2022 • 1 min read
03

How green hydrogen could completely reshape the global energy map

17 January 2022 • 10 min read
04

Apocalypse maybe: Forget the worst case climate scenarios, the official government risk assessment is plenty scary enough

18 January 2022 • 8 min read
05

'Green Cold War': Why insurers and businesses should prepare for net zero geopolitical tensions

19 January 2022 • 5 min read

More on Carbon Accounting

Credit: Merchants Fleet
Automotive

Merchants Fleet goes fast and furious on electrification

US delivery firm ramps up electrification plans with pre-orders for 40,000 electric vehicles

CJ Clouse, GreenBiz.com
clock 21 January 2022 • 6 min read
Hydrogen to Humber: Equinor unveils offtake agreements for flagship hydrogen project
Infrastructure

Hydrogen to Humber: Equinor unveils offtake agreements for flagship hydrogen project

Company formally submits plans for major blue hydrogen project, as it announces six prospective customers are already lined up

James Murray
James Murray
clock 21 January 2022 • 4 min read
Credit: Rolls Royce
Aviation

Spirit of Innovation aircraft smashes electric vehicle speed record

Rolls-Royce confirms all-electric aircraft has reached speeds of over 555km/h

James Murray
James Murray
clock 20 January 2022 • 3 min read