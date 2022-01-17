'Start of a new era': Scotwind leases hailed as one the 'biggest ever steps towards net zero'

The UK's world-leading offshore wind industry took a giant step forward today, with confirmation 17 projects with a combined capacity of 25GW are set to be awarded seabed leases in Scottish waters.

The wave of projects could take a huge chunk out of the UK's government's target to deliver 40GW of offshore wind capacity by 2030, prompting wind industry groups to hail the plans as the "start of a new era" for the country's offshore wind sector.

Crown Estate Scotland this morning announced the outcome of its application process for its ScotWind Leasing round, confirming that it had selected 17 projects from a total of 74 applications.

The 17 successful projects, which include both fixed foundation and floating turbine projects, have now been offered option agreements which reserve the rights to specific areas of seabed.

The agreements should deliver just under £700m in payments to Crown Estate Scotland, which will be passed on to the Scottish government.

The projects range from 495MW to six separate mega-projects boasting between 2GW and 3GW of capacity. Successful bidders include many of the established and emerging leading players in the offshore wind industry, including SSE Renewables, BP Alternative Energy Investments, Vattenfall, Shell New Energies, and Scottish Power Renewables.

"Today's results are a fantastic vote of confidence in Scotland's ability to transform our energy sector," said Simon Hodge, chief executive of Crown Estate Scotland. "Just a couple of months after hosting COP26, we've now taken a major step towards powering our future economy with renewable electricity.

"In addition to the environmental benefits, this also represents a major investment in the Scottish economy, with around £700m being delivered straight into the public finances and billions of pounds worth of supply chain commitments. The variety and scale of the projects that will progress onto the next stages shows both the remarkable progress of the offshore wind sector, and a clear sign that Scotland is set to be a major hub for the further development of this technology in the years to come."

Developers now have to advance their plans and secure planning consents before work on the new wave of projects can begin. They will also likely look to secure clean power contracts with the UK government that provide generators with guaranteed prices for the power they provide before moving to a final investment decision.

However, the offshore wind industry is increasingly confident new offshore wind projects could deliver power at a cost that undercuts wholesale power prices, making it easier for the government to support increased numbers of projects through its clean power contract regime.

Crown Estate Scotland today also stressed that should any application not progress to signing a full agreement, the next highest scoring application would instead be offered an option.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon hailed the ScotWind portfolio of projects as a "truly historic" opportunity for the country.

"ScotWind puts Scotland at the forefront of the global development of offshore wind, represents a massive step forward in our transition to net zero, and will help deliver the supply chain investments and high quality jobs that will make the climate transition a fair one," she said.

"It allows us to make huge progress in decarbonising our energy supply - vital if we are to reduce Scotland's emissions - while securing investment in the Scottish supply chain of at least £1bn for every gigawatt of power. This will be transformational. And because Scotland's workers are superbly placed with transferable skills to capitalise on the transition to new energy sources, we have every reason to be optimistic about the number of jobs that can be created."

Her comments were echoed by RenewableUK's deputy chief executive Melanie Onn, who said the leasing announcement "mark the start of a new era for the UK's world-leading offshore wind industry".

"ScotWind represents one of the country's biggest ever steps towards net zero," she added. "To put this landmark into context, the 25GW of new capacity announced today is two and a half times the UK's entire current offshore wind capacity. It's also equal to the entire current operational offshore wind capacity for the whole of Europe. It will scale up our ability to slash emissions exponentially. In the long term, it will also help to reduce the UK's vulnerability to international gas prices which are hurting consumers."

Onn also stressed that the fact 60 per cent of the new capacity is for floating offshore wind projects was a hugely significant development. "This will secure the UK's lead in innovative floating wind, generating enormous amounts of power from the best wind resources in Europe, as well as creating opportunities for us to export our cutting-edge technology worldwide," she said.

Developers hope that emerging floating turbine technologies can help reduce offshore wind development costs and allow projects to access deeper water areas where wind speeds are higher and more reliable.

Claire Mack, chief executive of trade body Scottish Renewables, predicted the leases should help catalyse significant new investment in the offshore wind supply chain. "These lease offers add greatly to our existing pipeline of projects in construction and development," she said. "Scotland now has an extensive and attractive offshore market, and the most seabed dedicated to commercial floating wind development anywhere in the world. These 11 floating wind projects give Scotland a historic opportunity to create a major new sector to drive the blue economy, drawing on our deep water expertise and making a just energy transition a reality in the North Sea."

The news comes just days after EDF Renewables announced a joint venture with DP Energy to generate up to 1GW of floating wind farm capacity in the Celtic Sea through a project that is likely to span English and Welsh waters.

The 'Gwynt Glas' project is expected to provide power for approximately 927,400 homes and make a major contribution to the Crown Estate's ambitions to deliver 4GW of capacity in the Celtic Sea.