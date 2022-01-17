Renewable generators to pay back 'reconciliation' as gas crisis sees power prices rocket

The Contracts for Difference (CfD) scheme will see renewable energy generators paying money back to electricity suppliers for the first time as part of reconciliation process triggered by the high wholesale power prices experienced in recent months.

The CfD scheme that has been widely credited in driving a rapid expansion in renewable energy capacity in the UK is designed so that clean power generators with contracts receive top-up payments above the level of wholesale prices so as to provide them with a guaranteed 'strike price'. The approach provides developers with price certainty over the course of the contract and as such serves to derisk investments.

However, the contracts are two-way arrangements and as such generators pay money back when market prices rise beyond their strike price. Advocates of the approach argue that it delivers a balance between providing investors with the confidence they need to fund the growth of the renewables market and providing a 'hedge' for consumers during periods such as the current gas crisis, when wholesale energy prices soar.

The model also holds out the prospect of CfDs resulting lower energy bills over time as renewables projects become more cost competitive, meaning the reconciliation process could reoutinely see payments made by generators to energy suppliers who should then pass savings on to customers.

Last week's update confirmed the total CfD reconciliation payment for the last quarter of 2021 is expected to reach £39,222,407.

To date the reconciliation process has seen CfD generators receive top-up payments, but while the third quarter of 2021 saw the first day and week of net negative generator payments, the fourth quarter of 2021 has now become the first quarter when the CfD scheme returns money to electricity suppliers, it has been confirmed.

In response to high wholesale prices in the second half of 2021, the government-owned Low Carbon Contracts Company (LCCC) reduced the CfD interim levy rate (ILR) to £0/MWh for the first time in September. The first full week of net negative generator payments followed, during the week beginning 8 September. The ILR has remained at £0/MWh since 14 September 2021 and throughout the latest quarterly obligation period (QOP) of 1 September to 31 December 2021. Under the regulations governing the CfD, LCCC cannot set an ILR lower than £0/MWh.

With the quarter at a close, the amount collected from generators is reconciled with suppliers with any surplus funds are put toward the Total Reserve Amount (TRA) to be paid to LCCC for the next quarter, effectively reducing the amount suppliers have to pay.