L'Oreal declares 'no rinse' conditioner saves 100 litres of water per bottle

L'Oreal's new 'no rinse' conditioner will cut water usage by up to 100 litres per bottle (credit: L'Oreal)

A new 'no rinse' L'Oréal haircare brand aims to reduce water usage with the launch of the first mass market 'no rinse' conditioner.

Launching under the firm's Garnier brand, L'Oreal said the product can save up to 100 litres of water per tube by removing the need for customers to rinse out their conditioner.

The launch of the new Ultimate Blends range is part of the group's 'L'Oréal For The Future' sustainability programme, which aims to reduce water consumption related to its products by 25 per cent by 2030.

With an average of up to seven litres of water used every time a person conditions their hair, removing the requirement for any rinsing, while still avoiding product residue, can play a significant role in reducing consumer water consumption, the company said.

"At L'Oréal, we have set ambitious targets to reduce not just the carbon emissions and water use associated with our manufacturing but in the end consumer use of our products too," said Emily Byrne, general manager of the Garnier brand in the UK and Ireland. "Reducing consumers' water consumption will require thinking in an entirely new way about many products in the bathroom."

In March last year, L'Oreal was praised alongside companies such as Nissan and AstraZenaca in a report by the Carbon Disclosure Project for its work in reducing water use. The report highlighted how L'Oreal has developed 'waterloop' factories that use a range of techniques to maximise water reuse.

The Ultimate Blends No Rinse Conditioners range is now being launched in four different blends for all hair types. The conditioner is produced in one of Garnier's carbon neutral and waterloop factories and in a cardboard integrated tube using 75 per cent less plastic, the firm said.