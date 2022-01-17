Burberry embraces sustainable credit with £300m loan

New facility aims to help embed firm's ESG goals into its wider operations

Fashion brand Burberry has become the latest high profile company to take advantage of sustainability-linked loans, refinancing its Revolving Credit Facility (RCF) through a £300m loan that it says will help further embed the firm's environmental, social, and governance (ESG) targets into its wider operations.  

Burberry has previously announced goals to become 'climate positive' by 2040, including commitments to accelerate emissions reductions across its extended supply chain by 46 per cent by 2030 and deliver net zero emissions from its value chain by 2040. 

Julie Brown, chief operating and financial officer at Burberry, said the company saw hitting net zero as being key to its long-term success and as such it made sense to tie its financing arrangements to the delivery of its environmental goals. "Linking sources of funding to sustainable initiatives will help drive this, not only in the luxury industry but also across the wider economy," she said.

The new loan facility, coordinated by Lloyds Bank, follows Burberry's issuing of a sustainability bond in September 2020, enlisting the support of investors to finance ambitious sustainability projects including refurbishing properties across its portfolio so as to achieve LEED or BREEAM1 certification for sustainable design.

The bond has also helped Burberry ensure natural resources are sourced sustainably and pollution from packaging is prevented, the company said. 

Burberry's agreement is the result of a collaboration with Lloyds Bank's new Sustainability and ESG Finance team, which was launched last year to support corporate clients with their sustainability plans. 

Scott Barton, managing director of Lloyds Bank's Corporate and Institutional Coverage team, said he hoped the agreement with Burberry would provide a lead for others in the fashion industry to follow.

"Helping our clients reach net zero is a key priority for us.  Working alongside a climate leader such as Burberry as it progresses its green journey will be crucial for helping the wider luxury fashion industry meet its ambitious goals."

Sustainability-linked loans - which see companies offered more attractive interest rates if they delivered on agreed environmental goals - are proving increasingly popular with both banks and corporates. A study last week from research firm BloombergNEF found the global market foir sustainability-linked loans grew four-fold last year with issuances of sustainable loans and bonds hitting $530bn.

