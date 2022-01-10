Forecourt operator MFG plots £50m rollout of EV charging hubs across UK in 2022

MFG's flagship EV forecourt opened in Putney last year | Credit: MFG
Image:

MFG's flagship EV forecourt opened in Putney last year | Credit: MFG

More than 350 ultra-rapid chargers to be installed at firm's petrol stations and stand-alone EV hubs throughout 2022

As many as 60 new electric vehicle (EV) charging hubs housing more than 350 ultra-rapid chargers are set to be installed at Motor Fuel Group refuelling sites over the coming year, thanks to £50m investment...

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski

View profile
More from Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski

'Biggest year yet': Most energy meters set to be 'smart' by end of 2022

Bad for health, bad for the economy: Billions of pounds lost in London's traffic jams, Mayor warns

