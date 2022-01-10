Conservative MPs urge Treasury to stump up to cover green energy levies in response to soaring bills

Pressure continues to mount on the government to harness the tax system to ease the looming impact of soaring gas prices on households and businesses, with Labour, the Liberal Democrats, and a large group of Conservative MPs all demanding urgent action from the Treasury to tackle the crisis.

The volatile global market for gas has seen UK energy prices skyrocket in recent months, forcing around 20 energy suppliers into bankruptcy, and leaving households and businesses facing soaring bills that are expected to rise yet further in the coming weeks and months, prompting calls for the government to take action.

The Conservative Environment Network (CEN), a caucus backed by more than 100 backbench MPs, has today called on theTreasury to provide short term relief for billpayers facing rising energy costs this winter through measures such as temporarily paying for environmental and social levies on energy bills through general taxation until the situation improves.

Levies such as the Warm Homes Discount - which offers support for fuel poor householders - and the Climate Change Levy are currently paid for through energy bills, but to ease costs in the short term CEN suggested HMT could pick up the tab for these levies. Targeted support for vulnerable households via Universal Credit welfare payments scheme could also help ease the burden, it said.

Writing for the Conservative Home website today, CEN director Sam Hall reiterated that volatile global gas markets underscored the need to go faster and further on scaling up domestic green power capacity and energy storage. However, he stressed that action from the Treasury was needed to support vulnerable households and businesses in the immediate term, while in the longer term the government should focus on supporting energy efficiency efforts such as through better insulation of buildings.

"Funding some of the levies from the Exchequer would be expensive, but would also support net zero by making lower-carbon electricity cheaper relative to higher-carbon gas, which the government has already committed to doing in the Heat and Buildings Strategy," he wrote. "In the medium-to-long-term, though, the focus must be on reducing our dependence on gas, by insulating more buildings, improving industrial energy efficiency, and investing in new home-grown energy generation that delivers reliable, clean, and affordable electricity, as well as creating jobs and export opportunities in sectors that are forecast to grow rapidly."

The intervention comes as the government faces competing pressures from within its own ranks over the best means of navigating the current energy price crunch, which also comes as living costs such as for food and other products are on the rise thanks in part to Covid-19 and Brexit. Trade body Energy UK has said it expects bills to surge by up to 50 per cent in April.

A small group of around 20 MPs on the right wing of the Conservative Party continue to argue green levies and renewables are to blame for rising energy costs, and that the solution is to scale up gas capacity, despite soaring global gas prices being the primary cause of the recent surge in prices and widespread expert opinion that an expansion in UK gas production would have a negligible impact on prices.

But while the government is currently in talks with the energy sector over how to tackle the crisis, it has so far remained steadfast in its view that, in the long term, scaling up domestic renewables and nuclear capacity is the best way to avoid future price shocks, boost energy security, and cut CO2.

Business and Energy Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng reiterated the government's position today, as he touted the government's Nuclear (Financing) Bill - aimed at funding more large scale and small modular reactor power plants across the UK - which is back for its third reading in the House of Commons.

"With global gas prices at record highs, we need to generate more clean power in this country," he said.

Elsewhere, calls have come for various other short term means of easing the burden of rising energy costs on billpayers, such as temporarily abolishing the five per cent VAT currently paid on energy bills or through a one-off windfall tax on the oil and gas sector to help fund support for fuel poor households.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson last week appeared to rule out enacting either measure. CEN has also said it opposes both proposals, arguing cutting VAT - a move backed by trade body Energy UK - would effectively provide a subsidy for fossil fuels.

However, Labour yesterday unveiled its own £6.6bn plan aimed at supporting homes and businesses facing major hike in energy bills, which includes removing the VAT on energy bills for a year, in addition to increasing the existing Warm Homes Discount scheme for poorer households.

Moreover, it has called for a windfall tax on North Sea oil and gas producers - which have seen their profits boosted by the current price rises - to recoup around £1.2bn to help offset some of the rising energy costs being faced by households.

Ed Miliband, Labour's Shadow Climate Change and Net Zero Secretary, blamed "a decade of failed Conservative energy policy" for the current energy crisis, arguing the government had not done enough to support renewables, nuclear power and home insulation.

But he argued in the short term a windfall tax on oil and gas sector was needed as it was "entirely right that the energy producers which are benefitting from this crisis are asked to pay their fair share"

"We will reform our broken energy system so we deliver the green transition we need, energy security, and bills that are affordable," he said.

The Liberal Democrats have also called for a windfall tax on oil and gas producers.

However, Oil and Gas UK (OGUK) - the trade association for the sector - has rejected such calls, claiming a windfall tax on North Sea producers would cause "irreparable damage" to the industry, and would risk driving down investment in the sector's net zero transition.

"This idea is offering consumers false hope - and the risk of real long-term damage to UK plc," said Jenny Stanning, OGUK's external relations director. "Many of the companies that might be affected by a windfall tax are also investing heavily in low-carbon and renewable energy. For them, a windfall tax could reduce the amounts they could invest."