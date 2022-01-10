Octopus Renewables taps trio of European firms for wind power PPA deals

Octopus Renewables manages more than 300 solar, onshore wind and biomass projects
Kimberley-Clark, Eesti Energy and Owens Coming have all signed deals to directly buy wind power from Octopus Renewables

Estonian energy firm Eesti Energia, US building materials company Owens Corning and US consumer goods firm Kimberley-Clark have snapped up deals with Octopus Renewables for a total of 3,000GW of wind power that can decarbonise their European operations.

Octopus Renewables has agreed a flurry of deals to directly sell electricity from several its European wind farms each year to major corportates, including Estonian energy firm Eesti Energia, US building materials company Owens Corning and US consumer goods firm Kimberley-Clark.

Octopus Energy Generation CEO Zoisa North-Bond touted the corporate offtake deals as a "massive step forward for decarbonisation agendas across Europe".

"To really clean up grids across the world, we need large energy users to commit to green energy and sign more PPAs like this to cover their production and provide more clean energy to their end customer," she said. "Eesti Energia, Kimberly-Clark and Owens Corning are ahead of the curve on making the switch, and we're excited to start working with them."

Corporate PPAs offer a subsidy-free route for delivering new large-scale wind and solar farms, while providing businesses with clean power for a locked-in price over for the length of the contract. They are therefore an increasingly attractive option for companies looking to shield their business from volatile energy prices driven by the current gas crisis, which has seen the cost of wholesale gas and electricity skyrocket in recent months.

Kimberley-Clark - the parent company behind brands such as Andrex, Kleenex and Huggies - has purchased 150GWh from the Cumberhead onshore wind farm in South Lanarkshire, Scotland, to power three of its UK manufacturing sites and distribution centres, according to Octopus.

Oriol Margo, sustainability leader for Europe at Kimberly-Clark said the deal was "the first of many" for the company as it worked to deliver an energy transformation.

Meanwhile, Eesti Energia's PPA deal with Octopus will see it take 1,400GW of clean energy from a Finnish wind farm for five years. The firm, a major power supplier in the Baltics as well as the world's largest shale-to-energy company, is expecting the arrangement to directly supply 425,000 Estonian customers with clean energy.

Margus Vals, member of Eesti Energia management board, said the deal would accelerate the transition to cleaner energy sources in the region. "This landmark deal brings more green energy to consumers and helps to faster implement the green transition." 

Finally, Owens Corning said it had inked an offtake deal for 1,500GWh of renewable energy from a wind farm in southern Sweden, in move aimed at helping decarbonise its European operations. The firm, which manufactures roofing, insulation and fiberglass composites, is currently working to switch all its operations to renewable energy.

