River Thames welcomes first fully electric ferry service

Stuart Stone
clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

The Orbit Clipper is to carry up to 150 passengers and 100 bikes across the Thames every 10 minutes between Canary Wharf and Rotherhithe

Uber Boat by Thames Clippers has launched the River Thames' first fully electric ferry service between Canary Wharf and Rotherhithe. The operator announced late last week that the Orbit Clipper is to...

