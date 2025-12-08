River Thames welcomes first fully electric ferry service

The Orbit Clipper is to carry up to 150 passengers and 100 bikes across the Thames every 10 minutes between Canary Wharf and Rotherhithe
Uber Boat by Thames Clippers has launched the River Thames' first fully electric ferry service between Canary Wharf and Rotherhithe. The operator announced late last week that the Orbit Clipper is to...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis