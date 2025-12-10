Councils awarded £626m for new wave of walking and cycling schemes

Stuart Stone
clock • 3 min read
Fresh funding to support 500 miles of new walking and cycling routes, claims Active Travel England

Councils across England have been awarded £626m in central government funding to help deliver new walking, wheeling, and cycling schemes. Active Travel England said the multi-year investment should...

Stuart Stone
