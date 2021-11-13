After a long Friday for negotiators and observers at COP26 - which has now overrun into an additional day in Glasgow - new drafts of the crucial cover draft decision texts are being published on Saturday morning in the hope of pushing talks closer towards a deal.

Along with the rest of our colleagues in Glasgow, we'll be spending the morning poring over the text and debating the intricacies of UN legalese, ahead of the crunch meetings later today that will aim to thrash out the unresolved issues and push the Summit to a close. For the latest updates, follow all the action on our live blog.