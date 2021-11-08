The Biden administration has announced plans for a major new initiative designed to drive down the cost of nascent direct air capture (DAC) technologies and nature-based solutions.

Formally launched late last week at the COP26 Climate Summit, the Carbon Negative Earthshot initiative from the Department of Energy (DoE) set a target to bring down the cost of removing a tonne of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere to under $100 by 2030.

The move follows the launch of the DoE's 'Earthshots' for reducing the cost of green hydrogen and long term utility scale battery storage, which similarly aim to bring together developers, investors, and policymakers to accelerate the development of early stage technologies that could play a critical role in delivering a net zero emission economy.

"We have already poisoned the atmosphere, we have to repair and heal the Earth and the only way to do that is to remove carbon dioxide permanently," Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm told an event on the sidelines of COP26 to mark the launch of the initiative.

Carbon negative technologies remain controversial in some quarters, with critics arguing they are likely to prove inherently costly and could distract from the need to cut emissions at source.

However, many experts believe they could play a key role in curbing concentrations of atmospheric greenhouse gases and a number of projects are already underway to prove DAC technologies can work at scale.

Most notably, Swiss start-up Climeworks AG launched its first commercial scale plant in Iceland in September, hailing the milestone as a major step forward for the sector despite reports costs could reach $600 a tonne and the plants currently only remove an amount of carbon equivalent to that emitted by 2,000 cars.

Jennifer Wilcox, head of the DOE's office of fossil energy and carbon management, said the initiative would support the development of both DAC technologies and the use of natural systems to soak up carbon dioxide, including work to define what metrics are needed "in order to monitor and verify storage on a long term scale".

The Biden administration hopes the initiative could receive a significant further boost if its bipartisan infrastructure bill passes with around $3.5bn of incentives for DAC demonstration projects intact.