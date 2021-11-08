Connected Kerb powers up plans to install 190,000 charge points over next decade

Connected Kerb will install 600 new chargers across Kent in new deal, as part of 10,000 confirmed new installations

Leading electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure provider Connected Kerb today unveiled plans to install 190,000 public charge points over the next decade as part of a £1.9bn scheme to scale up EV charging access across the UK.

The company announced it has so far confirmed deals with local authorities across the UK to deploy 10,000 public on-street chargers and expects to conclude deals for an additional 30,000 next year. The on-street chargers are expected to facilitate access to EV infrastructure for drivers without off-street parking.

The majority of the 10,000 new chargers are being rolled out across West Sussex Council, following a tender win for the company that will see chargers installed on streets, in public sector car parks, and at community facilities. The rollout is expected to provide a blue print for local authorities across the UK to help meet growing demand for access to chargers, the company said.

"Knowing you can arrive at virtually any location, at any time, in any vehicle and cheaply charge your battery without inconvenience or faff is the reality we have to deliver to create an EV society," said Dr Chris Pateman-Jones, CEO of Connected Kerb. "Our rollout of public chargers - one of the most ambitious the UK has ever seen - encapsulates that future, helping individuals and businesses to confidently make the switch to electric, reducing their carbon footprint and cutting air pollution."

Connected Kerb said it will also begin installing chargers in parish towns and rural areas across Kent this year, as part of a deal with Kent County Council to install 600 public charge points by 2023. And the company announced further tender wins with a range of local authorities, including Coventry, Cambridge, Plymouth, Milton Keynes, Warrington, Medway, Glasgow City Council, East Lothian Council, Shropshire County Council, and Hackney Council.

The announcement follows a recent report published by the the UK100 network of local authorities, which warned the UK could fall short of meeting charging infrastructure demand by 250,000 chargers, as EV sales rise in anticipation of the 2030 ban on new petrol and diesel vehicles. The report warned government targets to double the number of rapid charge points by 2024 do not take into account public on-street parking, excluding drivers without access to off-street parking from the EV transition and highlighting the need for the deployment of better public charging infrastructure in conjunction with local councils.

As such, Lord Gerry Grimstone, Minister for Investment at Department for International Trade and Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, welcomed Connected Kerb's "significant investment in electric vehicle chargers".

"Investments like this will be vital to help reduce emissions and limit the rise in global temperatures whilst driving jobs, growth and levelling up across the country," he said.

His comments were echoed by Transport Minister Trudy Harrison, who said: "Providing reliable and affordable on-street charging is vital as we work to decarbonise transport and level up across the country."