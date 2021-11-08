The UK government will today announce a new £290m funding package to bolster climate resilience and adaptation measures in developing countries, as it hosts a meeting of ministers from around the world to discuss how to further boost flows of climate adaptation funding.

The meeting forms part of Adaptation, Loss and Damage Day at the COP26 Climate Summit in Glagsow, where a number of new funding commitments are expected to be announced, alongside a series of interventions from developing economy and indigenous leaders warning that climate impacts are already undermining development efforts and causing irreversible losses.

The new UK funding package includes £274m to help countries across Asia and the Pacific better plan and invest in climate action, improve conservation, and deliver low carbon development; £15m for a dedicated Adaptation Fund for developing economies; and £1m to support faster and more effective global humanitarian action, including in response to climate-related disasters.

The government said the funding came in addition to almost £50m in new UK support announced in the first week of COP26 to help small island states develop resilient infrastructure to withstand climate shocks and support capacity-building for their access to funding and technical solutions.

The announcement comes amidst reports the wave of fresh climate finance pledges made last week could see the totemic funding target of $100bn a year by 2020 met next year, a year earlier than the timetable announced by industrialised nations in the run up to COP26.

US Climate Envoy John Kerry indicated late last week that a $2bn a year uplift in funding from Japan should allow industrialised nations to confirm the target will be met next year.

"We're getting Japan at the table, the other day they promised to deliver $10bn, two a year for five years," he said. "That, when it's used as a guarantee, which it will be, leverages $8bn at the World Bank. So we are over the $100bn for the year 2022, not just 23. So there is genuine progress here."

The hope is that meeting the target could provide a boost to the negotiations as the Summit enters it tense final days, especially if more of the funding is targeted at effective adaptation and resilience measures. But many developing economies remain hugely frustrated at the failure of richer nations to meet the original 2020 date for delivering $100bn a year of climate finance, arguing the issue has undermined their trust in the UN process.

However, industrialised nations will attempt to restore some of that trust today with a clear acknowledgement that increased funding to enhance climate adaptation is urgently required.

"We must act now to stop climate change from pushing more people into poverty," said International Trade Secretary and UK Champion on Adaptation and Resilience for the COP26 Presidency, Anne-Marie Trevelyan, ahead of her chairing of today's meeting of Ministers. "We know that climate impacts disproportionately affect those already most vulnerable. We are aiming for significant change that will ultimately contribute to sustainable development and a climate resilient future for all, with no one left behind."

Separately, CDC, the UK's development finance institution, will today announce plans today to join a group of donors in committing to substantially increase investments in climate adaptation and resilience to support vulnerable developing and emerging countries.

Further pledges from other nations are expected today, building on climate finance announcements last week from the likes of Australia, Canada, Denmark, Japan, New Zealand, Norway, Switzerland and the US.

Meanwhile, the UK and Egypt are expected to confirm plans to work together to drive further action on adaptation ahead of the next UN climate change conference in 2022, which is scheduled to be hosted in Egypt.

However, any triumphalism at the $100bn climate finance target being met will be tempered by stark warnings from delegates from climate vulnerable nations about the direct climate impacts they are already speaking.

Emily Bohobo N'Dombaxe Dola, facilitator of the Adaptation Working Group of the official youth constituency to the UNFCCC, YOUNGO, is scheduled to speak at today's event and will say that she was draw to working on climate change by "seeing first-hand the impacts of climate change on local coastal communities in Senegal".

"It is the socially marginalised and geographically vulnerable across both Northern and Southern societies that already suffer the most due to natural disasters and shifting weather patterns, from working-class and refugee communities, through to people with disabilities, the elderly, women and young girls," she will say. "Yet, I have encountered countless displays of resilience by these communities and local actors. Now it is time for governments and donors to level up on equitable finance and plans for loss and damage and for adaptation."

Separately, a number of new reports will today highlight the economic damage already being done by the climate crisis.

For example, a new analysis from the UN Economic Commission for Africa of 24 countries found spending on climate adaptation already amounts to between two and nine per cent of GDP, with Senegal, Ethiopia, Senegal, Zimbabwe and the Seychelles among those particularly exposed to high costs.

Similarly, a new study commissioned by Christian Aid will today highlight the devastating economic impact climate change is set to inflict on the world's most vulnerable countries.

The report, titled Lost and Damaged: A study of the economic impact of climate change on vulnerable countries, was coordinated by Marina Andrijevic, an economist at Humboldt University in Berlin.

The analysis found that by 2050 and 2100 the economies of vulnerable countries are still expected to be higher than they are today, but economic growth is set to be hugely curtailed by increased temperatures. Estimates made using a peer-reviewed methodology found that based on current climate policies where global temperature rise reaches 2.9C by the end of the century, the world's most vulnerable countries can expect to suffer an average GDP hit of -19.6 per cent by 2050 and of -63.9 per cent by 2100.

Even if countries keep global temperature rise to 1.5C as set out in the Paris Agreement, vulnerable countries face an average GDP reduction of -13.1 per cent by 2050 and -33.1 per cent by 2100.

Andrijevic said the findings only looked at the impact of temperature increases, meaning the added damage from extreme weather events could actually make the economic outlook for these countries even worse.

Nushrat Chowdhury, Christian Aid's Climate Justice Advisor from Bangladesh, said the impact of climate change was already obvious and severe. "Houses, lands, schools, hospitals, roads are being lost and damaged by floods and cyclones," he said. "People are losing everything. Sea levels are rising, and people are desperate to adapt to the changing situations. This report shows that even if we keep temperature rise to 1.5C Bangladesh will suffer a GDP impact of more than 38 per cent by 2100. If ever there was a demonstration of the need for a concrete loss and damage mechanism this is it."

His comments were echoed by Mohamed Adow, Director of Nairobi-based climate and energy think tank, Power Shift Africa. "This report shows the scale of the economic disaster facing Africa due to climate change," he said. "The fact that eight of the 10 most impacted countries are from my continent underlines the threat that we face if we don't tackle global emissions urgently, but also shows the glaring need for a concrete loss and damage mechanism to deal with this economic fallout. Africa has the done the least to cause climate change yet this report shows it will face the most severe consequences. That is deeply unjust."

However, loss and damage has long been one of the most contentious aspects of the UN climate negotiations, with industrialised nations fiercely resisting calls for any agreement that could be interpreted as an acceptance of liability for climate-related damages.

As such, some climate vulnerable nations are separately seeking legal opinion on responsibility countries may bear for rising sea levels based on their historic emissions. Meanwhile, the Small Island States group is continuing to call for formation of a long promised official network on loss and damage, the appointment of a dedicated UN envoy for the issue, and a separate financing target.