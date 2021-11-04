Day Four of the COP26 climate summit is dedicated to energy, and specifically coal. The UK has repeatedly stated that it wants the Glasgow climate talks to be the moment where coal power is consigned to history. Today is judgement day, and we're hoping for a flurry of announcements from countries around the world confirming plans to unhinge their economies from the most polluting of fossil fuels.

As always, we will be bringing together all the major announcements from the day on our live blog - so stay tuned throughout the day for live updates.