Green Hydrogen Standard: New group aims to 'rigorous' labelling system for green hydrogen

A standard for defining green hydrogen is on the way, according to the Green Hydrogen Organisation (GH2), which today launched a collaborative effort with government, industry, and civil society to develop a new Green Hydrogen Standard.

At a meeting on the sidelines of COP26 this morning, GH2, a not-for-profit organisation formed in September to accelerate the development of the green hydrogen sector, formally launched plans to establish The Green Hydrogen Standard ahead of a meeting in Geneva next month that will attempt to define the new guidelines.

The standard promises to provide a "rigorous, yet practical" mechanism for defining green hydrogen that will include carbon accounting procedures and address the overall social, environmental, and governance impact of GH2 certified hydrogen.

At its core, the standard will aim to guarantee green hydrogen is produced using renewable power and results in close to zero emissions providing economies with access to zero-carbon energy, sector development, and export opportunities, the group said.

"In order to scale up the green hydrogen market, GH2 is today launching the development of the global Green Hydrogen Standard which will provide certainty and transparency to investors and other stakeholders that green hydrogen is exactly that: hydrogen made with renewable electricity which conforms to the highest standards on emissions, ESG and the sustainable development goals," said Malcolm Turnbull, the former Australian Prime Minister who is chair of GH2.

The news of the standard was also welcomed by CEO of H2 Chile, Maria Paz de la Cruz, who said: "I wholeheartedly welcome GH2's development of the Green Hydrogen Standard which will enable countries like Chile to produce and export green hydrogen competitively. It will provide certainty to consumers that want to buy green hydrogen which is derived from renewable electricity together with strong sustainability assurances."

Similarly, Dr Andrew Forrest, founder of Fortescue Future Industries and founding member of the GH2 Board, predicted that establishing a standard would help further accelerate the "unstoppable march" of the green hydrogen sector. "What we need now is a rigorous accreditation standard so that investors and consumers know they are getting the real deal," he said. "I support GH2's development of this new global standard to ensure green hydrogen produced from renewable energy sources includes stringent specifications for emissions and sustainability."

The announcement follows the news that yesterday more than 40 world leaders agreed to work together to accelerate the uptake of green technologies across five carbon intensive sectors, including hydrogen. Dubbed the 'Glasgow breakthroughs', the plan initiated by the UK government was backed by over 40 other world leaders and lays out goals for tackling emissions from hard to abate sectors over the next decade.

Demand for hydrogen is expected to soar in the coming years, with the fuel expected to play a critical role in decarbonising heavy industries and transport, such as aviation and shipping. However, a fierce debate is underway over how projected demand can best be met, with some fossil fuel companies arguing that 'blue hydrogen' whereby hydrogen is produced from fossil gas and the resulting CO2 is captured offers a more cost effective and scalable means of producing low carbon hydrogen. However, advocates of green hydrogen produced via electrolysis using renewable power and water have questioned whether 'blue hydrogen' can deliver promised emissions reductions and have predicted green hydrogen costs will plummet alongside renewables costs.