Boris Johnson announces ban on foreign aid for coal mines and power stations
New policy will stop the UK 'outsourcing' its emissions to developing countries, Johnson tells UK-Africa summit
No need for new coal, argues new report on proposed Cumbrian mine
Claims that a new coal mine in Cumbria will be needed to power the UK's steel industry do not stand up to scrutiny, Green Alliance report argues
Global Briefing: Coal decline leads to CO2 drop in US, Germany and Spain
Coal continues its decline as renewables take hold in Germany, Spain, USA and even Fukushima, plus all the green business news you may have missed this week
UK renewables power past gas for first time
Meanwhile use of fossil fuels fall to a record low, government data reveals
'A perfect storm for coal': Europe and US drive global dip in coal use
But fuel use set to remain 'broadly stable' over next five years as falling demand in West is offset by surging growth in Asia, according to International Energy Agency
Goldman Sachs and Liberty Mutual beef up fossil fuel lending policies
Top US finance giants tighten policies governing their support for coal industry
Credit Suisse halts financing for new coal power plants
Swiss Bank extends policy that has already seen it halt financing for thermal coal mines
'They know exactly how this ends': Top UK banks slammed for £25bn coal funding since 2015
Data from Greenpeace shows HSBC, Barclays, RBS, and Standard Chartered have collectively provided £25bn to companies with new coal plant plans since 2015
AXA promises investment and insurance coal phase-out
Campaigners hail new climate strategy as a 'new global benchmark for best practice'
Decline and fall: Record reduction in coal power expected in 2019
Analysis signals coal power plant generation on the slide right across the globe
BNP Paribas to end all coal investments worldwide by 2040
French banking giant to end coal financing in Europe by 2030 and sets new renewable energy investment target of €18bn by 2021
'Deeply irresponsible': Fossil fuel production set to far exceed climate thresholds, report warns
Research led by UN Environment Programme calls for end to coal, oil, and gas subsidy support and increase in climate policy ambition
To win a climate election, parties need ambition, not compromise with the fossil fuel industry
It is turning into a 'climate election', but as Marc Hudson argues lessons from Australia suggests environmental campaigners may need to be careful what they wish for
IEA: Rapid pivot to clean technologies essential to meet global climate goals
Alignment with Paris Agreement remains long way off but investment in energy efficiency, offshore wind, and battery storage could yet place countries on a sustainable course, IEA declares in World Energy Outlook 2019
Coal Free Kingdom
Manifestos should go beyond the coal power phase-out, and commit to making the UK truly coal-free, argues campaign group Sandbag
UK's first deep coalmine in decades secures green light
Work now set to start early next year on Woodhouse Colliery, which plans to extract coking coal from under the sea off the coast of Cumbria
Summer delivers low carbon power record as fossil fuel generation falls
Renewables and nuclear provided record 51 per cent of UK electricity from June to August 2019 thanks to high wind speeds and wet weather
'Prolonged uncertainty': Drax, Orsted and SSE call for post-Brexit carbon price clarity
Move echoes calls from green groups for 'robust carbon pricing' measures, as pressure grows for next government to bring forward UK coal power phase out date to 2022
US coal titan Murray Energy files for bankruptcy
The firm's demise comes amid plummeting coal production, consumption, and export figures in the US, as the fossil fuel is undercut by natural gas and ever-cheaper renewables
Apocoalypse Now? European energy industry should prepare for 2030 complete coal phase-out, study warns
Carbon Tracker study suggests governments should provide financial support to utilities to transition to renewable energy, as coal plants continue to rack up losses
Drax appoints independent advisory board and promises 'stronger' biomass sourcing policy
Energy giant has faced criticism for use of biomass in the past
Green grid: UK renewables outstrip fossil fuels for electricity production for first time
New Carbon Brief analysis reveals in third quarter of 2019 renewables generate more electricity than oil, gas and coal
Nordic insurance giant KLP divests from oil sands
Norway's largest pension fund announces the exclusion of five companies operating in oil sands from its portfolio
FTSE Russell ditches 'non-renewable' labelling for energy stocks after just three months
The "non-renewable" label was removed last week, replaced with "Oil, Gas and Coal"