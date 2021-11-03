With the World Leaders Summit out of the way, COP26 Climate Summit now enters into a new phase, with each day of the programme dedicated to a different topic related to tackling the global climate crisis. And today, its all about climate finance - the enabling factor for a fair and just net zero transition.

We're expecting a packed schedule of speeches and panels attended by some of the world's leading economists, financiers, and academics at the SEC Centre in Glasgow today. Chancellor Rishi Sunak will be making an appearance, alongside finance ministers from around the world, while hundreds of top financial firms will showcase their climate strategies. As always, follow all the action here on our live blog.