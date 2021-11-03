Mark Carney is set to make a number of appearances at COP26 in Glasgow this week

The Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ) has released a progress report on the level of private capital committed toward delivering net zero emissions to date, alongside fresh standards and tools designed to help deploy that capital, the global mulit-trillion dollar coalition said today.

GFANZ said its members had now committed $130tr towards the net zero transition, with the sum collectively pledged by 450 firms across 45 countries, according to the report, which was released at COP26 as part of a financed-focused day of action in Glasgow today.

Former Bank of England Governor Mark Carney, who is now the UN's Special Envoy for Climate Action as well as co-chair of GFANZ, described the new standards and tools unveiled today as the "essential plumbing" necessary for deploying the estimated $130tr committed by coalition members to date towards the net zero transition.

GFANZ members include firms spanning the entire financial spectrum - including banks, insurers, pension funds, asset managers, export credit agencies, stock exchanges, credit rating agencies, index providers and audit firms - all of which have committed to achieving net zero emissions by 2050 at the latest, in addition to delivering their "fair share" of a collective 50 cut in emissions within the current decade.

All firms have also promised to review their emissions reductions targets every five years, in addition to disclosing their progress and financed emissions annually.

The GFANZ report today also addresses challenges the sector has been airing over the past number of days, including: defining net zero pathways for carbon-intensives sectors; aligning on what constitutes a robust transition plan for corporates and financial institutions; and a sector-wide plan to mobilise capital needed for decarbonisation in emerging markets.

The IFRS Foundation, the international accounting standard body, announced the establishment of a new International Sustainability Standards Board to develop "globally consistent climate and broader sustainability disclosure standards for the financial markets".

Similarly, the Taskforce on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) has published guidance on metrics, targets and transition plans.

"We now have the essential plumbing in place to move climate change from the fringes to the forefront of finance so that every financial decision takes climate change into account," said Carney. "Only this mainstream focus can finance the estimated $100tr of investment needed over the next three decades for a clean energy future."

However, he cautioned that "to seize this opportunity, companies must deliver robust transition plans and governments set predictable and credible policies".

Echoing Carney's comments, some experts today reiterated that urgent action is needed to ensure net zero commitments from financial firms are credible and deliver promised decarbonisation.

"It is really exciting to see the sheer quantity of new net zero commitments from banks and investors," said Ben Caldecott, director of the Oxford Sustainable Finance Group and the Lombard Odier Associate Professor of Sustainable Finance at the University of Oxford. "$130 trillion of assets with net zero targets is a 25-fold increase since the UK took on the COP26 Presidency in 2019."

"But we must be honest about what this means. It does not mean that $130tr is in a war chest promised for deployment into a solutions to climate change today. It doesn't mean that these $130tr of assets are fossil fuel free or that brand new fossil fuel infrastructure is not being financed by these portfolios and loanbooks. We urgently need to focus on the quality and integrity of promises made by financial institutions, not simply their quantity. And we need to ensure that commitments actually support the real economy transition. The UN Secretary General's announcement this week that he would convene an independent group to examine these issues is timely and it is essential that this work starts as soon as possible."

Separately, Carney is today also expected to publish a new plan on how to scale private capital flows to emerging and developing economies, which will reportedly include the development of "country platforms". The platforms will look to connect private money with projects in these countries committed to net zero, increase blended finance and develop "credible global carbon markets", according to GFANZ.

The update from GFANZ comes as the UK's Chancellor, Rishi Sunak, addressed the COP26 Summit in Glasgow this morning, having late last night announced a fresh set of climate requirements for firms to publish net zero transition plans, including how they plan to decarbonise through to 2050.

Rain Newton-Smith, chief economist at the Confederation of British Industry (CBI), said the plans showed "business is upping its game" and that the announcements were "steps in the right direction.

However, she cautioned: "These need to be followed up with further action from policy makers to develop globally consistent climate and sustainability disclosure standards."

A version of this article originally appeared at Investment Week.