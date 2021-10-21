Rewilding Britain: Nature restoration can build 'ecosystem of employment'

Analysis by Rewilding Britain reveals the benefits of building nature-based economies

A new report from Rewilding Britain has today called on the government to develop nature-based economies across 30 per cent of Britain by 2030, arguing that nature restoration can create an 'ecosystem of employment'.

The report, titled Rewilding and the rural economy, details how 33 rewilding projects in England, collectively covering 82,000 acres, have seen a 54 per cent increase in full-time equivalent jobs since rewilding began, with jobs across the sites rising from 173 to 267 incorporating roles covering education, nature tourism, food and drink production, ecology, and events.

The authors of the report - Rewilding Britain and Conservation Capital, a consultancy and investment firm focused on nature-based economic models - called on the UK and devolved governments to put nature at the heart of economic recovery, so as to help tackle the climate and biodiversity crises, and create new natured-based jobs and businesses.

"Localised nature-based economies could be transformative for reversing nature loss, tackling climate breakdown, and ensuring prosperous and revitalised communities across rural and coastal areas," said Rebecca Wrigley, chief executive of Rewilding Britain. "The Westminster and devolved Governments should make a bolder financial and political commitment to upscale nature's recovery, and seize the wide-ranging benefits."

The report demonstrates that nature restoration projects are already having considerable social and economic benefits. For example, the Community of Arran Seabed Trust on the Isle of Arran has seen 12,000 people visit the trust's new Discovery Centre, and helped create two new kayaking businesses in the area. Similarly, the Knepp Estate in West Sussex now has an annual turnover of around £800,000 from its nature tourism offer, including camping and safaris. According to the report, nature-based tourism generates £1.4bn a year and supports 39,000 full-time equivalent jobs in Scotland alone, with related benefits for local food producers and industries.

Rewilding Britain suggests the government set a target to create nature-based economies across 30 per cent of Britain, including through major rewilding areas that should cover at least five per cent of the country. In these areas, as many natural habitats and missing species should be restored as possible to create spaces with little or no human impact or extraction of resources. Nature-based economies should also be targeted at regenerative areas across another 25 per cent of the country where enterprises such as low-impact forestry, fishing and hunting, nature-friendly farming, nature-based tourism, sustainable timber and conservation grazing can proliferate.

The charity urges governments, businesses, public bodies, and local communities to work together to develop plans for economic and nature restoration that can be led by existing bodies, such as local councils, National Park Authorities, and community organisations.

Earlier this week, a coalition of nature charities called on the Chancellor to commit at least an additional £1.2bn a year in nature funding to help protect biodiversity, with a potential £6.8bn a year needed to ensure the government's nature and climate goals are met.

The government is working on plans to reform farming subsidies so as to incentivise farmers and landowners to enhance nature protection and carbon sinks, including through rewilding projects. However, campaigners were left disappointed by the relatively modest role for nature in the new Net Zero Strategy that was publised by the government this week, with critics accusing Ministers of failing to adequately protect peatland carbon sinks and failing to provide sufficient funding to ensure nature-based targets are met.

